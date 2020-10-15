Women of Color on Broadway Concert, Honoring LaChanze and Melba Moore, Will Stream October 21

The special, filmed in February, features newly announced Tony nominee Celia Rose Gooding, Kuhoo Verma, and more.

House Seats: Women of Color on Broadway, a concert honoring Tony winners LaChanze and Melba Moore, will stream October 21 at 8 PM ET on ALL ARTS . The special presentation features performances by 2020 Tony nominee Celia Rose Gooding (LaChanze's daughter), Lucille Lortel winner Kuhoo Verma, and more.

The special was filmed earlier this year at Cooper Union , with Kimberly Marable, Kayla Davion, Aléna Watters, Darlesia Cearcy, Linah Sta. Ana, Genesis Collado, Barbara Douglas, and Vanisha Gould also in the lineup. The set list includes songs Hamilton, The Wiz, The Band’s Visit, and Once On This Island, with Moore also performing her signature “I Got Love” from the musical Purlie.

Directed by Ann Benjamin, the broadcast is an WLIW LLC production for WNET. Anna Campbell is producer with Jake King and Elizabeth Svokos as field producers and Darren Peister as editor.

Women of Color on Broadway is a non-profit dedicated to supporting women of African, Latin, and Asian descent pursuing careers in musical theatre.