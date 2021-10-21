Women of the Movement, Starring Adrienne Warren, Sets Premiere Date

Get a first look at Warren's performance as Mamie Till-Mobley, mother of Emmett Till.

ABC has announced the premiere date for Women of the Movement, a six-part limited series based on the story of Mamie Till-Mobley. The first installment will air on January 6, 2022 at 8pm with the six episodes set to roll out in three parts for three consecutive weeks.

Adrienne Warren, who recently won a Tony Award for her starring performance in Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, leads the television series as Mamie, mother of Emmett Till (played by Cedric Joe), the 14-year-old African-American boy who was brutally lynched in 1955 Jim Crow Mississippi. The series follows Mamie on her pursuit of justice for her son's murder, which ends up igniting the Civil Rights Movement.

Tony winner Tonya Pinkins (Caroline, or Change) plays Mamie’s mother Alma Carthan, alongside Ray Fisher as Gene Mobley (Mamie’s husband), Glynn Turman as Mose Wright (Mamie’s uncle), Chris Coy and Carter Jenkins as Emmett’s murderers J.W. Milam and Roy Bryant, and Julia McDermott as Carolyn Bryant, the white woman Emmett was falsely accused of sexually harassing.

Take a look at Warren in her upcoming performance in the new Women of the Movement trailer below.



