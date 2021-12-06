Works by Adam Guettel, Leonard Bernstein, More Featured at MasterVoices' A Joyful Noise December 6

toggle menu
toggle search form
Classic Arts News   Works by Adam Guettel, Leonard Bernstein, More Featured at MasterVoices' A Joyful Noise December 6
By Logan Culwell-Block
Dec 06, 2021
 
Led by Tony winner Ted Sperling, the holiday concert is the choral ensemble's first in-person performance since 2020.
MasterVoices A Joyful Noise 2021 Key Art

Under the baton of Tony-winning orchestrator and music director Ted Sperling, MasterVoices kicks off its 2021-2022 season December 6 at Carnegie Hall with the holiday concert A Joyful Noise. The ensemble's first in-person performance since 2020, the concert features Canadian soprano Miaela Bennett, the Northwell Health Nurse Choir, and ten-time Grammy Award-winning a cappella group Take 6, performing works by Adam Guettel, Leonard Bernstein, John Rutter, and more.

Ted Sperling
Ted Sperling

Included in the evening's programs are Randall Thompson's Alleluia and selections from Guettel's Myths and Hymns, pieces performed virtually by the ensemble last season.

READ: Complete MasterVoices Myths and Hymns Streaming on All Arts

Also set to be performed are Handel's "Let the Bright Seraphim," Thomas A. Dorsey's "If We Ever Needed the Lord Before (We Sure Do Need Him Now," Bernstein's Chichester Psalms, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul's "You Will Be Found," and a number of traditional holiday, Christmas, and Hanukkah tunes.

MasterVoices' season will continue in March with a concert production of Stephen Sondheim and Arthur Laurents' Anyone Can Whistle, led by Vanessa Williams.

Tickets are available at CarnegieHall.org and in person at the Carnegie Hall box office.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:

Explore Classic Arts:

Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2021 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.