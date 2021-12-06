Works by Adam Guettel, Leonard Bernstein, More Featured at MasterVoices' A Joyful Noise December 6

Led by Tony winner Ted Sperling, the holiday concert is the choral ensemble's first in-person performance since 2020.

Under the baton of Tony-winning orchestrator and music director Ted Sperling, MasterVoices kicks off its 2021-2022 season December 6 at Carnegie Hall with the holiday concert A Joyful Noise. The ensemble's first in-person performance since 2020, the concert features Canadian soprano Miaela Bennett, the Northwell Health Nurse Choir, and ten-time Grammy Award-winning a cappella group Take 6, performing works by Adam Guettel, Leonard Bernstein, John Rutter, and more.

Included in the evening's programs are Randall Thompson's Alleluia and selections from Guettel's Myths and Hymns, pieces performed virtually by the ensemble last season.

Also set to be performed are Handel's "Let the Bright Seraphim," Thomas A. Dorsey's "If We Ever Needed the Lord Before (We Sure Do Need Him Now," Bernstein's Chichester Psalms, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul's "You Will Be Found," and a number of traditional holiday, Christmas, and Hanukkah tunes.

MasterVoices' season will continue in March with a concert production of Stephen Sondheim and Arthur Laurents' Anyone Can Whistle, led by Vanessa Williams.

Tickets are available at CarnegieHall.org and in person at the Carnegie Hall box office.