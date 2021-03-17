Works & Process Will Resume Live Performances at the Guggenheim in Ticketed and Surprise Events

The series will include performances from Les Ballet Afrik, Anthony Roth Costanzo, Caleb Teicher & Company, Conrad Tao, and more.

After hosting various two-week “bubble residencies” in upstate New York during the coronavirus pandemic, Works & Process will begin to present indoor performances at the Guggenheim Museum again.

Twelve ticketed, one-night-only events will take place beginning March 20, each highlighting a commission developed during the bubble residencies. The series kicks off that first day of spring with Rhapsody in Blue from choreographer Caleb Teicher and pianist-composer Conrad Tao. Later performances will include countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo with The American Modern Opera Company (April 4), excerpts from Isaac Mizrahi and Nico Muhly’s Third Bird with Dance Heginbotham (April 18), and Omari Wiles’ New York Is Burning as performed by Les Ballet Afrik (May 4).

These scheduled events will take place at 8 PM in the Guggenheim’s rotunda. Tickets will go on sale 72 hours prior to each performance. Click here for the complete lineup and more information.

Guggenheim visitors may also catch unannounced daytime performances at the venue as part of the NY PopsUp Festival, following Department of Health protocols. These opportunities will showcase artists from Jazz at Lincoln Center, the Metropolitan Opera Lindemann Young Artist Development Program, Glimmerglass Festival, Paul Taylor American Modern Dance, Works & Process virtual commission participants, and more.

Last year, several bubble residencies culminated in streamed performances filmed outside at Lincoln Center. That tradition will continue as Lincoln Center launches its recently announced Restart Stages initiative, creating outdoor performance and rehearsal spaces across the campus.