World-Premiere Adaptation of The Da Vinci Code to Tour the U.K.

Dan Brown's novel is adapted for the stage by Rachel Wagstaff and Duncan Abel.

A stage adaptation of Dan Brown's bestselling novel The Da Vinci Code will tour the U.K. in 2021. Based on the 2003 book, which was also turned into a film, the world-premiere stage play features a script by Rachel Wagstaff (Birdsong) and Duncan Abel (The Girl on the Train), and will be directed by Luke Sheppard (& Juliet).

Sparked by the murder of the Louvre's curator, The Da Vinci Code follows Professor Robert Langdon and fellow cryptologist Sophie Neveu across Europe as they race to decipher a labyrinthine code and uncover a historical secret.

The tour of The Da Vinci Code will kick off at the Bromley Churchill Theatre April 3, with further stops planned in Hull, Oxford, Bath, Newcastle, and Richmond. The production is currently scheduled to tour through November 2021.

Casting and a full creative team will be announced. Visit Davincicodeonstage.com for more information.