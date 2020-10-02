World Premiere Lea Salonga Concert, Fiddler: A Miracle of Miracles Documentary, More Set for PBS' Great Performances

By Dan Meyer
Oct 02, 2020
 
The PBS staple presents its “Broadway’s Best” series in November.
Lea Salonga Joseph Marzullo/WENN

PBS’ Great Performances will once again present its “Broadway’s Best” series this fall, with a lineup including the streaming premiere of a Lea Salonga concert and the documentary Fiddler: A Miracle of Miracles. The presentations take place every Friday November 6–27 at 9 PM ET, kicking off with the 2011 film capture of One Man, Two Guvnors starring Tony winner James Corden.

Deadline reports the series continues November 13 is Fiddler: A Miracle of Miracles, which explores how the 1964 musical grew into a global phenomenon. In interviews, producer Harold Prince shares why he hired Jerome Robbins to direct and composers Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick reveal how they wrote their score—including clips of private demos. The documentary also features commentary from Danny Burstein, Alexandra Silber, Chaim Topol, Joel Grey, and more.

November 20's offering is Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn, starring Bryce Pinkham, Lora Lee Gayer, Megan Lawrence, Megan Sikora, Corbin Bleu, Lee Wilkof, and Morgan Gao. The 2016 Roundabout Theatre Company production, directed by Gordon Greenberg and filmed at Studio 54, features Tony-nominated choreography by Denis Jones.

The slate of programming concludes November 27 with Great Performances: Lea Salonga in Concert, filmed at the Sydney Opera House in Australia with Gerard Salonga conducting the Sydney Symphony Orchestra. The Tony winner performs songs from Broadway’s Miss Saigon, Les Misérables, and Once On This Island, in addition to movies like Aladdin and Mulan. The recorded event is produced by Center for Asian American Media (CAAM), with Salonga and Josh Pultz serving as executive producers.

