World Premiere of Bess Wohl’s Camp Siegfried Begins September 7

The production is staged at The Old Vic in London.

The world premiere of Tony nominee Bess Wohl’s latest work, Camp Siegfried, begins performances September 7 at The Old Vic in London. The production marks the first show at the U.K. institution to host audiences at full capacity, with COVID-19 safety measures in place.

Patsy Ferran and Luke Thallon star in the play, inspired by the real camp of the same name located in Long Island. As the world unknowingly sits on the brink of World War II, a boy meets a girl at a summer camp exclusively for American youth of German descent. The two-hander features Lauren Koster and Ed McVey as the understudies.

The production is directed by Katy Rudd, with sets and costumes by Rosanna Vize, lighting by Rob Casey, sound by Ian Dickinson for Autograph, video by Tal Rosner, movement by Rachel-Leah Hosker, voice by Charlie Hughes-D’Aeth, dialect coaching by Rebecca Gausnell, and casting by Jessica Ronane. Tamsin Withers is the company stage manager alongside deputy stage manager Maria Gibbons and assistant stage manager Daniel Roach-Williams. Anisha Fields is associate set and costume designer, and Jasmine Teo is the assistant director.

Prior to Camp Siegfried, Wohl’s Grand Horizons made its debut on Broadway in February 2020. The production scored two Tony Award nominations : Best Play and Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play for Jane Alexander.