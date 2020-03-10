World Premiere of Hilary Bettis' 72 Miles to Go... Opens Off-Broadway

The new play from the writer of Alligator and The Americans debuts at Roundabout Theatre Company.

Roundabout Theatre Company celebrates the official opening of its latest world premiere, Hilary Bettis' 72 Miles to Go... in the Laura Pels Theatre. A new play about the border crisis, American identity, and a family's coming of age, the Off-Broadway production opens March 10, directed by Jo Bonney (Cost of Living).

72 Miles to Go... follows a family (the mother is deported from her home while her husband and children continue living in Arizona) over the course of several years. The cast is made up of Maria Elena Ramirez as Anita, Triney Sandoval as Billy, Tyler Alvarez as Aaron, Jacqueline Guillén as Eva, and Bobby Moreno as Christian.

The Roundabout production features set design by Rachel Hauck, costume design by Emilio Sosa, lighting design by Lap Chi Chu, and sound design by Elisheba Ittoop.

72 miles to go... was a 2019 Finalist for the Blackburn Prize. Bettis, a graduate of the Lila Acheson Wallace Playwright Fellowship at The Juilliard School, is a playwright and screenwriter (The Americans). Her plays include Queen of Basel, a bilingual adaptation of Miss Julie commissioned by Miami New Drama, which received its world premiere at Studio Theatre earlier this year, and Alligator, produced Off-Broadway with New Georges and The Sol Project.

