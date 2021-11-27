World Premiere of John Patrick Shanley's Candlelight Begins November 27

Nylon Fusion Theatre Company stages the Tony and Oscar winner's new work for a limited run at The New Ohio.

Nylon Fusion Theatre Company presents the world premiere of John Patrick Shanley's new "Nuyorican comic romantic tragedy" Candlelight. Previews begin November 27 ahead of a November 29 opening at The New Ohio. Performances run through December 19.

The story centers on Esperanza and Tito, two Brooklyn ten-year-olds questing through a world of romance, jealousy, and evil. The cast features John Cencio Burgos, Alfredo Diaz, Ivette Dumeng, Marc Reign, Darlene Tejeiro, and Christina Toth. Taylor Graves and Randall Rodriguez serve as understudies.

Lori Kee, a resident director for Nylon Fusion, directs the new work, with set and prop design by Elizabeth Chaney, costume design by Janet Mervin, lighting design by Wilburn Bonnell, sound design by Andy Evan Cohen, projection design by Janet Bentley, movement by Tatyana Kot, and fight choreography by Randall Rodriguez. Michelle Ainna Cuizon is assistant director.

“I’ve been working with Nylon Fusion Theatre for several years,” said Shanley in an earlier statement. “The artistic director, Ivette Dumeng, is a Nuyorican director, actor, producer, and force of nature. Her company of actors, writers, and directors are the multi-cultural face of New York. They do theatre because they love it. They are the true believers, and the productions they do reflect that abiding faith and joy. Candlelight is very much a New York play, and Nylon Fusion is a genuine, scruffy, big-hearted New York theatre company.”

Shanley won a Best Play Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize for his 2005 play Doubt and a Best Original Screenplay Oscar for Moonstruck. His other plays include Outside Mullingar (Tony nomination), Danny and the Deep Blue Sea, Savage in Limbo, and Italian-American Reconciliation.

For more information, visit NylonFusion.org.