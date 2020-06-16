World Premiere of R. Eric Thomas' Backing Track, Into the Woods, More Set for Arden's 2021 Season

The Philadelphia theatre will present online offerings this fall with the intention of reopening next year.

In lieu of a traditional full season, Philadelphia's Arden Theatre Company will remain solely digital this fall, though it has a lineup waiting in the wings for 2021.

The regional theatre aims to reopen its doors in February, beginning with the world premiere of R. Eric Thomas' Backing Track, about, in the words of the humorist and Elle writer, "falling in love while grieving, gentrification, and karaoke."

The 2021 roster also includes A Streetcar Named Desire (which had been slated to play this spring prior to the coronavirus-caused shutdown), Nilaja Sun's No Child, Every Brilliant Thing (starring Arden veteran Scott Greer), and Into the Woods. Additionally, Arden Children's Theatre will present a staging of Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat.

In the meantime, the theatre goes virtual in the wake of the pandemic, with its "Arden for ALL ONLINE!" initiative. Programming will include a concert with Arden alums, live streamed readings, and potential airing of past productions. Details will be announced in the coming weeks.

“Theatre lives on hope, and we are looking forward and making plans with hope and positive energy,” says Artistic Director Terry Nolen. “I am confident that we will all appreciate theatre even more when we come back—that the connection it offers will be more important than ever.”

