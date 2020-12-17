World Premiere of Stacy Osei-Kuffour's Animals Available From Williamstown Theatre Festival's Audible Season December 17

Jason Butler Harner, William Jackson Harper, Aja Naomi King, and Madeline Brewer star in the audio play.

The Williamstown Theatre Festival season on Audbile continues with Animals by Emmy Award nominee Stacy Osei-Kuffour (PEN15, Watchmen). It is available December 17 within the Audible Plus catalog.

The play is directed by Obie Award winner Whitney White (Our Dear Dead Drug Lord) with sound design by Fan Zhang. Animals features Madeline Brewer (Orange Is the New Black, The Handmaid's Tale), Jason Butler Harner (Ozark, The Crucible), Emmy Award nominee William Jackson Harper (“The Good Place”), and Aja Naomi King (“How to Get Away with Murder,” The Birth of a Nation).

In the play, Lydia (King) and Henry (Harner)’s dinner guests (Brewer and Harper) are about to arrive when Henry’s spontaneous marriage proposal threatens to burn the evening to a crisp. Wine bottles and years of unspoken tensions are uncorked, and, before the evening is through, Lydia must confront her long-held fears and feelings if she’s going to commit to a future with Henry.

READ: In a World of Zoom Readings, Why Williamstown Theatre Festival Turned to Audible

Other titles in WTF’s 2020 season on Audible include the Tennessee Williams masterpiece A Streetcar Named Desire and Photograph 51 by Anna Ziegler, both available now; the world premiere Chonburi International Hotel & Butterfly Club written by and featuring Shakina Nayfack, available December 29; along with Dominique Morisseau’s Paradise Blue; the world premiere musical Row with a book by Daniel Goldstein and music and lyrics by Dawn Landes; and Sanaz Toossi’s world premiere Wish You Were Here—all to be released in early 2021.