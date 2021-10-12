World Premiere of The Osmonds: A New Musical Will Begin in 2022

The U.K. and Ireland tour is set to launch February 3, 2022, at Leicester's Curve.

The Osmonds: A New Musical, which tells the true story of the five Utah brothers who became pop sensations, will launch a tour of the U.K. and Ireland February 3, 2022, at Leicester's Curve.

Playing the five Osmond brothers will be Ryan Anderson as Merrill, Jamie Chatterton as Alan, Alex Lodge as Jay, Danny Nattrass as Wayne, and Joseph Peacock as Donny. Additional casting will be announced later.

The Osmonds: A New Musical has a story by Jay Osmond and a book by Julian Bigg and Shaun Kerrison. The tour will be directed by Kerrison with choreography and musical staging by Bill Deamer, set and costume design by Lucy Osborne, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, and sound design by Dan Samson.

The musical features such '70s tunes as "One Bad Apple," "Down by the Lazy River," "Crazy Horses," "Let Me In," "Love Me for a Reason," "(We’re) Having a Party," "Puppy Love," "Long Haired Lover From Liverpool," and "Paper Roses."

The Osmonds have sold over 100 million records worldwide, and now Jay Osmond pulls back the curtain to reveal the family behind the hits: parents George and Olive Osmond and their nine children, Virl, Tom, Alan, Wayne, Merrill, Jay, Donny, Marie, and Jimmy.

The world premiere is produced by ROYO in partnership with Twins Entertainment, with Vicky Nojesproduktion, Krall Entertainment, Aria Entertainment, and Guy James Theatrical.

The tour is currently scheduled to continue through December 3, 2022. Click here for more information.

