World Premiere of Three Kings Delayed Again as Andrew Scott Continues to Recover From Surgery

The new play by Stephen Beresford will be live streamed from the Old Vic stage.

The Old Vic's virtual world premiere of Three Kings has been delayed again due to star Andrew Scott's continued recovery from a minor surgical procedure. Scott's medical issue is not serious or COVID-19 related, according to theatre organizers, and new dates will be confirmed soon.

Ticketholders will receive information about selecting a new performance date once reschedule plans are in place for the production.

The new monologue play by Stephen Beresford was written specifically for the Fleabag favorite, recently Emmy-nominated for Black Mirror. The play will be streamed live directly from the stage as part of the London theatre's Old Vic: In Camera programming. The Old Vic Artistic Director Matthew Warchus helms the production with associate director Katy Rudd.

In Three Kings, Scott stars as Patrick. At eight years old, his absent father returns unexpectedly and in a brief but memorable encounter, sets him the challenge of "The Three Kings." Years later, Patrick traces the events of his father’s life and takes us on a journey of grandiose plans, aching disappointments, and audacious self-delusion.

Scott will perform Three Kings onstage against the backdrop of the Old Vic's empty auditorium. To learn more about the production, visit OldVicTheatre.com.

