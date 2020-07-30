World Premiere of Three Kings Delayed as Star Andrew Scott Undergoes Minor Surgery

By Dan Meyer
Jul 30, 2020
 
The new play by Stephen Beresford will be live streamed from the Old Vic stage.
The Old Vic's virtual world premiere of Three Kings is delayed one week due to star Andrew Scott having to undergo a minor surgical procedure. Scott's medical issue is not serious or COVID-19 related, according to theatre organizers.

"We are expecting Andrew to have a speedy recovery. He sends his love and apologies and says he'll see everyone next week," The Old Vic said in a statement.

Performances will now run August 7–9, with ticket holders able to select a new date here. Additional tickets will be released on sale at 5 AM ET July 31.

The new monologue play by Stephen Beresford was written specifically for the Fleabag favorite, recently Emmy-nominated for Black Mirror. The play will be streamed live directly from the stage as part of the London theatre's Old Vic: In Camera programming. The Old Vic Artistic Director Matthew Warchus helms the production with associate director Katy Rudd.

In Three Kings, Scott stars as Patrick. At eight years old, his absent father returns unexpectedly and in a brief but memorable encounter, sets him the challenge of ‘The Three Kings’. Years later, Patrick traces the events of his father’s life and takes us on a journey of grandiose plans, aching disappointments, and audacious self-delusion.

Scott will perform Three Kings onstage against the backdrop of the Old Vic's empty auditorium. To learn more about the production, visit OldVicTheatre.com.

