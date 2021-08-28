World Premiere of What Happened?: The Michaels Abroad, the Final Play in Richard Nelson's Rhinebeck Panorama, Begins August 28

Hunter Theater Project will present the 12th play in the cycle about the Apple, Gabriel, and Michaels families.

Tony-winning playwright Richard Nelson concludes his Rhinebeck Panorama cycle of plays with the world premiere of What Happened?: The Michaels Abroad. Hunter Theater Project, a professional theatre company in residence at New York City's Hunter College, presents the new work at the Frederick Loewe Theater, with performances beginning August 28.

This 12th and final work of the Rhinebeck Panorama (consisting of the four Apple Family plays, three plays about The Gabriels, 2019's The Michaels, and last summer's Zoom series, A Pandemic Trilogy) follows the Michaels family on a post-pandemic trip to France to attend a student dance festival.

The cast includes Charlotte Bydwell, Haviland Morris, Tony winner Maryann Plunkett, Jay O. Sanders, Matilda Sakamoto, Rita Wolf, and Yvonne Woods, with several reprising their roles from The Public Theater's production of The Michaels.

“I have been inspired by producing my last two Apple Family Zoom plays independently, and it has led me to create a new ad hoc theatre venture that I am calling An Independent Theater,” said Nelson in a statement. “For the production of What Happened?: The Michaels Abroad I have joined forces with Hunter Theater Project and its producer, Gregory Mosher, with whom I did Uncle Vanya in 2018, continuing my relationship with Gregory that has now spanned more than 40 years. Theatre is coming back to New York, and I am so pleased that The Michaels Abroad will help welcome audiences and actors back to the stage, and together again in our intimate, 74- seat theatre.”

Nelson also directs the production, with sets by Jason Ardizzone-West, costumes by Susan Hilferty, lighting design by Jennifer Tipton, and sound design by Will Pickens. Theresa Flanagan serves as production stage manager.

The production runs through October 8. For more information, visit HunterTheaterProject.org.