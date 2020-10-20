WP Theater's 2020–2021 Season Will Include New Rock Opera Weightless

The lineup features collaborations with AYE DEFY, Ma-Yi, viBe Theater Experience, Rattlestick, and Red Bull Theater.

Women's Project Theater, dedicated to developing, producing, and promoting the work of women+ at every stage of their careers, has announced its 2020-2021 season, featuring all-free events.

The new season kicks off October 23 at 8 PM ET with a virtual, live reading of Ole White Sugah Daddy presented in partnership with AYE DEFY. Written by Obehi Janice and directed by Caitlin Sullivan, the play concerns a young Black female coder and MIT grad who wrestle with love, identity, and the tension between striving and thriving. The reading will be available through October 27.

The season will continue November 20 at 7 PM ET with a reading of Stefani Kuo’s Final Boarding Call, presented in partnership with the Ma-Yi Theater Company. Directed by Mei Ann Teo, the play, which will be available through November 24, spotlights the current Hong Kong protests.

The final event of 2020 is Lockdown, presented in partnership with Rattlestick Playwrights Theater, December 3. Inspired by her conversations with people serving life sentences at San Quentin Prison, the reading of Cori Thomas’ play reunites the playwright with Kent Gash, director of the Rattlestick production. The examination of life in prison will be available until December 7.

WP will kick off 2021 with The Nourish Project, created and directed by current WP BOLD Associate Artistic Director Rebecca Martínez. The immersive live event, which explores virtual space as a means of soul nourishment and connection, will run January 25–29.

Presented in collaboration with Red Bull Theater, a live, virtual reading of Galatea, written by MJ Kaufman and directed by Will Davis, will premiere March 22, with subsequent airings through March 26. The trans love story, set against the backdrop of the climate crisis, is loosely based on John Lyly’s 1585 play.

In April and May, WP will stream The Kilbanes’ new rock opera Weightless, directed by Tamilla Woodard. Inspired by the tale of Procne and Philomela from Ovid's Metamorphoses, the musical weaves ancient myth with indie rock to tell a story of a woman who refuses to be silenced.

Producing Artistic Director Lisa McNulty says, “In this year of change, we are focusing on supporting our extraordinary community of Women+ theatre artists—a community that has made WP Theater a national powerhouse since 1978. We are so pleased to be partnering with our extraordinary colleagues at The American Theatre Wing, AYE DEFY, Ma-Yi, viBe Theater Experience, Rattlestick, Red Bull, BOLD Theater Women’s Leadership Circle, and piece by piece productions as we make work in new and surprising ways. We are gathering our creative family this season and look forward to bringing their work right into your living room.”

All events are free. Access to the events require a reservation at WPTheater.org.