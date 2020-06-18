Write Out Loud Will Present Virtual Jam, Celebrating New Musical Theatre Writers

Taylor Louderman will host the evening with musical direction by Ben Rauhala.

Write Out Loud, the annual celebration of new musical theatre writers, will honor its 2020 contest winners and finalists with a Virtual Jam June 26 at 6 PM ET.

Taylor Louderman (Mean Girls, Bring It On) will host the evening with musical direction by Ben Rauhala (Broadway Princess Party). The virtual concert will be held on YouTube Live, and tickets may be reserved via donation to the Dramatists Guild Foundation.

This year’s winners and finalists include Ethan Carlson, Alexander Sage Oyen, Matt Copley, Karl Amundson, Damian Barray, Ben Bennett, Natalie Brown, Stephen Coakley, Dominic Gray & Ceola Daly, Dmitry Koltunov, Shelby Olive, Chris Ruetten, Liam Searcy, RJ Christian, and Makinley Smith.

Write Out Loud is produced by Hannah Kloepfer, Sarah Glugatch, and executive-produced by Josh Collopy.

“Write Out Loud is a community, which is why we’re committed to connecting and showcasing the work of these talented songwriters, even if we are unable to be together physically,” Kloepfer said.

The concert will benefit the Dramatists Guild Foundation’s continued support of writers and COVID-19 emergency relief efforts.

