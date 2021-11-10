Wuthering Heights Stage Adaptation to Stream

The Wise Children production currently plays the York Theatre Royal before London and U.K. tour engagements.

Following a recent live stream from Bristol Old Vic, the filmed version of Wise Children's Wuthering Heights stage adaptation will be released for on-demand viewing. The stream will be available November 26–28 (7 PM GMT).

The cast includes Ash Hunter and Lucy McCormick as Emily Brontë's famed Heathcliff and Cathy, respectively, plus Sam Archer, Nandi Bhebhe, Mirabelle Gremaud, TJ Holmes, Craig Johnson, Jordan Laviniere, Kandaka Moore, Katy Owen, Tama Phethean, and Witney White, with music performed by Sid Goldsmith, Nadine Lee, and Renell Shaw.

The production, helmed by Wise Children Artistic Director Emma Rice, also features a set and costumes by Vicki Mortimer, sound and video by Simon Baker, original music by Ian Ross, lighting design by Jai Morjaria, and choreography by Etta Murfitt.

The production is currently running at York Theatre Royal, which co-presents the work with the aforementioned Bristol Old Vic and London's National Theatre. The play will run at the latter early next year before embarking on a U.K. tour.

For tickets and more information, visit BristolOldVic.org.uk.