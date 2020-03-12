Yale Repertory Theatre Cancels Remainder of Season

The decision is in response to the ongoing challenges posed by COVID-19.

Yale Repertory Theatre, which is under the artistic direction of James Bundy, has canceled the remainder of its current season: A Raisin in the Sun by Lorraine Hansberry, directed by Carl Cofield, and Testmatch by Kate Attwell, directed by Margot Bordelon. The decision follows guidance from Yale University in response to the ongoing challenges posed by COVID-19.

A Raisin in the Sun had been scheduled to begin performances March 13 for a limited run through April 4.

“It is absolutely heartbreaking that the company of A Raisin in the Sun, which has done some of the most remarkable work I have seen in my 18 years in this job, will not have the opportunity to perform Lorraine Hansberry’s majestic play for New Haven audiences this season. Likewise, it is painful to imagine what could have been, as the creative team and actors cast in Testmatch have been preparing for rehearsals to begin on Monday for Kate Attwell’s new play,” said Bundy in a statement. “I have been enormously proud to witness the collaborations between leading artists in the field and School of Drama students which makes me even sadder that we are not able to present these plays to the thousands of audience members who already had tickets. These decisions were not made lightly, but we deem them necessary to support the University’s efforts to respond to the spread of COVID-19.”

Tickets for A Raisin in the Sun are in the process of being refunded. The Audiences Services Department will begin refunding all Testmatch ticket purchases as well.

READ: Broadway Usher Tests Positive for COVID-19; Shows Will Still Go On

The cancellation aligns with similar precautions being taken across the country, including in San Francisco, where performances of Hamilton and The Last Ship have been canceled, while the Bay Area production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will limit its capacity to meet city-wide mandates on mass gatherings. Meanwhile, Broadway shows will run as scheduled, ensuring deep cleanings following an usher testing positive for COVID-19.