YDE, Javier Muñoz, More to Join Idina Menzel in New Musical Wild

Performances begin December 5 at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

The complete cast is set for Wild: A Musical Becoming. As previously reported, Idina Menzel will headline the world premiere production at the American Repertory Theater’s Loeb Drama Center in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Performances begin December 5, with the run scheduled through January 2, 2022.

Menzel and YDE (Nickelodeon’s The Haunted Hathaways and School of Rock) will star as a mother-daughter pair in the musical, penned by V (formerly Eve Ensler) and musicians Justin Tranter and Caroline Pennell. The environmentalism-themed story follows the family as they grapple over the future of their family farm.

READ: ART's New Season Will Feature Idina Menzel in Wild in Concert Plus Premieres of Macbeth in Stride and Ocean Filibuster

Joining the pair are Javier Muñoz (Hamilton), Brittany Campbell (A Christmas Carol), Deborah S. Craig (The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee), Josh Lamon (The Prom), Kinsgley Leggs (Little Shop of Horrors), Paravi Das, Luke Ferrari, and Michael Williams. Members of the Boston Children’s Chorus will join the cast on a rotating basis.

Artistic Director Diane Paulus will helm the production, presented in a concert format that asks audiences to imagine certain elements for themselves. The move, which the production calls an embrace of a “regenerative practice,” was “inspired by the show’s theme of caring for the planet.” Chanel DaSilva will choreograph.

Menzel, who is also credited as an additional contributor to the show, is scheduled to perform through December 23, with future casting to be announced later.