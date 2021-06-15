York Theatre Company to Relocate for Fall Season, Featuring 50th Anniversary Celebration Plus Blue Roses and Cheek to Cheek

Richard Maltby, Jr. and David Shire will be honored with the 2021 Oscar Hammerstein Award in November.

Due to a water main break in January at its home at Saint Peter’s Church, The York Theatre Company will temporarily relocate to The Theatre at St. Jean’s for its fall 2021 season that includes three one-night-only concert events plus the mainstage run of the new musical Cheek to Cheek: Irving Berlin in Hollywood.

The York’s 50th Anniversary Celebration, which will mark the Off-Broadway company's return to live entertainment, will be presented September 20. Performers and additional details will be announced at a later date.

The New York concert premiere of the new musical Blue Roses, based on Tennessee Williams' The Glass Menagerie, will follow October 18. Featuring a book and lyrics by Mimi Turque and music by Nancy Ford, the evening will feature Anita Gillette (Moonstruck) as Amanda Wingfield, Piper Goodeve (Anne of Green Gables) as Laura Wingfield, Jeff Kready (Tootsie) as Jim O’Connor, and Howard McGillin (The Phantom of the Opera) as Tom Wingfield. Austin Pendleton (Fiddler on the Roof) directs with music direction by Ford.

On November 1, The York Theatre Company will honor the songwriting team of Richard Maltby, Jr. and David Shire (Baby, Big) with the 2021 Oscar Hammerstein Award for Lifetime Achievement in Musical Theatre as part of its 29th gala, to be heldl at the Edison Ballroom.

The premiere of Cheek to Cheek: Irving Berlin in Hollywood, a song and dance celebration featuring the songs of Berlin, will be presented in association with Riki Kane Larimer. Conceived, directed, and choreographed by Tony nominee Randy Skinner (42nd Street), the show has a book by Barry Kleinbort (13 Things About Ed Carpolotti) and music direction by David Hancock Turner (Desperate Measures). Performances will begin November 23 and continue through January 2, 2022. Casting and additional creative team members will be announced.

