York Walker Named Inaugural Recipient of The Vineyard's Colman Domingo Award

Writer and actor Walker will receive a cash stipend, developmental support, and access to studio space.

Off-Broadway's Vineyard Theatre has named York Walker the inaugural recipient of the Colman Domingo Award. The award, born out of the theatre's longtime collaboration with actor-playwright-director Domingo, is bestowed annually to a multi-faceted Black male or male-identifying theatre artist to provide support and resources to create new work.

York, who was selected by The Vineyard and Domingo, will receive a cash stipend, workshops, and other developmental opportunities, access to writing and studio space, mentorship, and the ongoing support of The Vineyard. A New York-based writer and actor, his work includes The Séance (winner of the John Singleton Short Film Competition, 48 Hours… in Harlem), You're Gonna Be Famous (Atlantic Theatre Company Conservatory), Covenant (Fire This Time Festival, Access Theatre’s 4 Flights Up Festival), White Shoes (Fire This Time Festival), Summer of ’63 (The Actors Company Theatre’s New TACTics Festival, Actor’s Theatre of Louisville’s Apprentice Reading Series), and Of Dreams to Come (American Conservatory Theatre’s New Work Series).

“It has been my hope to support the next generation of multi-hyphenate theatre artists in some impactful way. Not only by mentorship, but with a financial award," shared Domingo in a statement. "I knew that this was a perfect partnership with Vineyard Theatre which has been a New York home for me for over 10 years... I wanted to give a gift back in return. To create an award for an African American man who could use the hand, access and support that The Vineyard and I could provide. It seems fitting that we are ready to announce our inaugural recipient during this profound moment of change, when we truly need to hear African American voices.”

Domingo's collaborations with The Vineyard, which is co-led by Artistic Directors Douglas Aibel and Sarah Stern, include his plays A Boy and His Soul and Dot, both produced at the theatre, and The Scottsboro Boys, in which he starred. His body of work was honored at the theatre's 2019 gala.

