You Can Now Stream the World Premiere of Hilary Bettis' 72 Miles to Go...

Roundabout Theatre Company, which filmed the Off-Broadway play prior to the shutdown, is offering free student access through April 24, and public tickets for $20.

For a limited window—now through April 24—Roundabout Theatre Company is offering tickets to its filmed production of Hilary Bettis' 72 Miles to Go... for streaming online. The world premiere, part of RTC's spring Off-Broadway programming, was cut short on March 12 (just two days after its official opening) when theatres shut down in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

A new play about the border crisis, American identity, and a family's coming of age, 72 Miles to Go... was captured by videographer David Kane on film prior to the shutdown. Because a number of ticket holders and NYC students were not able to attend the run (as planned as part of Roundabout's Education programming), the theatre has collaborated with various stage unions to make the show available for streaming.

READ: The Americans Writer Hilary Bettis Confronts One of the ‘Greatest Human Rights Issues of This Generation’

Through Roundabout Education, students have been able to stream the filmed production for free, and have access to a virtual teaching and learning toolkit with information on the play.

Public tickets are currently available to rent for $20, which allows access to the production for a 72-hour streaming period. You can purchase it by clicking here.

72 Miles to Go... follows a family (the mother is deported from her home while her husband and children continue living in Arizona) over the course of several years. The world premiere was directed by Jo Bonney, with a cast made up of Maria Elena Ramirez as Anita, Triney Sandoval as Billy, Tyler Alvarez as Aaron, Jacqueline Guillén as Eva, and Bobby Moreno as Christian.

The Roundabout production features set design by Rachel Hauck, costume design by Emilio Sosa, lighting design by Lap Chi Chu, and sound design by Elisheba Ittoop.

