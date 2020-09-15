Younger Creator Darren Star Says Upcoming 7th Season Is ‘Unofficially’ Its Last

Film & TV News   Younger Creator Darren Star Says Upcoming 7th Season Is ‘Unofficially’ Its Last
By Playbill Staff
Sep 15, 2020
 
The TV Land comedy stars Tony winner Sutton Foster, Hilary Duff, Debi Mazar, and Miriam Shor.
Sutton Foster
Sutton Foster and Peter Hermann Photo courtesy of TV Land

We all have to grow up sometime.

In a recent interview with TVLine, Darren Star shared that he is “unofficially” planning to conclude his series Younger with its upcoming seventh season. The TV Land comedy, which stars two-time Tony winner Sutton Foster as Liza Miller—a 40-something woman who made a splash in the publishing industry by posing as a millennial, is set to resume production “in a few weeks.”

The executive producer shared that the upcoming season will pick up where the sixth left off (in a pre-COVID timeline), meaning that initial episodes won’t directly address the pandemic. “But I do think we’re looking forward to incorporating it into the action as the season progresses,” he added.

Younger, which premiered in 2015, also stars Broadway alum Peter Hermann, Off-Broadway favorite Miriam Shor, Hilary Duff, Debi Mazar, Nico Tortorella, Molly Bernard, and Charles Michael Davis. As it films primarily in New York, the series has welcomed a variety of theatre names as guests, including Laura Benanti, Kristin Chenoweth, Martha Plimpton, Lois Smith, and Christian Borle.

Star’s latest project, Netflix’s Emily in Paris, also boasts some Broadway talent, with Tony nominee Ashley Park starring opposite Lily Collins.

A Glam Look at the Cast of Younger Season 6

A Glam Look at the Cast of Younger Season 6

6 PHOTOS
Younger_TV Land_Season 6 Key Art_2019_X_HR
Debi Mazer, Sutton Foster, Hilary Duff, Miriam Shor, and Molly Bernard Norman Jean Roy
Younger_TV Land_Season 6 Key Art_2019_X_HR
Charles Michael Davis, Peter Hermann, and Nico Tortorella Norman Jean Roy
Younger_TV Land_Season 6 Key Art_2019_X_HR
Charles Michael Davis and Hilary Duff Norman Jean Roy
Younger_TV Land_Season 6 Key Art_2019_X_HR
Sutton Foster Norman Jean Roy
Younger_TV Land_Season 6 Key Art_2019_X_HR
Peter Hermann and Sutton Foster Norman Jean Roy
Younger_TV Land_Season 6 Key Art_2019_X_HR
Cast of Younger Norman Jean Roy
