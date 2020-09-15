Younger Creator Darren Star Says Upcoming 7th Season Is ‘Unofficially’ Its Last

The TV Land comedy stars Tony winner Sutton Foster, Hilary Duff, Debi Mazar, and Miriam Shor.

We all have to grow up sometime.

In a recent interview with TVLine, Darren Star shared that he is “unofficially” planning to conclude his series Younger with its upcoming seventh season. The TV Land comedy, which stars two-time Tony winner Sutton Foster as Liza Miller—a 40-something woman who made a splash in the publishing industry by posing as a millennial, is set to resume production “in a few weeks.”

The executive producer shared that the upcoming season will pick up where the sixth left off (in a pre-COVID timeline), meaning that initial episodes won’t directly address the pandemic. “But I do think we’re looking forward to incorporating it into the action as the season progresses,” he added.

Younger, which premiered in 2015, also stars Broadway alum Peter Hermann, Off-Broadway favorite Miriam Shor, Hilary Duff, Debi Mazar, Nico Tortorella, Molly Bernard, and Charles Michael Davis. As it films primarily in New York, the series has welcomed a variety of theatre names as guests, including Laura Benanti, Kristin Chenoweth, Martha Plimpton, Lois Smith, and Christian Borle.

Star’s latest project, Netflix’s Emily in Paris, also boasts some Broadway talent, with Tony nominee Ashley Park starring opposite Lily Collins.

