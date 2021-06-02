Your Gay Agenda: What to Stream During Pride and When

Theatre celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community this month with a slate of virtual programming including something for everyone.

As theatres around the world celebrate Pride, the LGBTQIA+ community has an opportunity to see themselves represented on screen through a variety of digital presentations.

Whether it's a Judy Garland cabaret or a Real Housewives send-up, a queer horror story or a virtual striptease, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Check out the full list of Pride events happening below. Looking for more? Check out Playbill's live stream calendar here. All times are ET.

This American Wife (Available through June 6)

Catch the streaming on demand presentation of Michael Breslin and Patrick Foley’s latest virtual project under their Fake Friends banner. This multi-camera, live-streamed, dark comedy is an investigation into the obsession, idolization, and all-consuming-hunger sparked by the women of The Real Housewives franchise. In addition to the co-conceivers, the production will also feature Jakeem Dante Powell (Slave Play).

Queers (June 2 and 30)

Expanding beyond the original 2017 works (which will be re-released on BBC iPlayer at the start of the month), this Old Vic commission features two new pieces that expands the scope of focus on the LGBTQIA+ community.

Patriarch (June 2 at 2:30 PM ET)

Presented as part of The Great Plains Theater Conference, Patriarch is Francisco Mendoza’s first horror play, tackling the playwright’s Catholic upbringing through the story of a family dinner in 1962 Brooklyn that goes very wrong and results in the (possible) possession of their patriarch.

The Tasting Room (June 8 at 7 PM)

Pulitzer Prize winner Michael R. Jackson (A Strange Loop, Vineyard Artist in Residence) and Tony recipient John Cameron Mitchell (Hedwig and the Angry Inch) discuss creating shows that changed the way LGBTQIA+ stories are represented on stage and a vast range of other topics in a no holds barred conversation presented by Vineyard Theatre.

Broadway Bares: Twerk From Home (June 20 at 9 PM)

Broadway will bare it all online again this year for the annual fundraiser for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. From the front porch to the kitchen, the bedroom to the backyard, this virtual striptease will have the whole house swooning from all-new, highly produced virtual performances.

La MaMa Love Cabaret (June 22 at 7 PM)

Hosted by RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Sasha Velour, this special event celebrates intersectional queerness at a moment of historical change. This fundraiser brings together New York’s most illustrious queer artists with performers from abroad to envision a new future: a future that is full of love. The lineup includes Jasmine Rice LaBeija, Justin Vivian Bond, The Illustrious Pearl, and more from the international queer community.

One Thing I Want You to Know (June 23-25)

Presented by Irvington Theatre, this virtual program features over two dozen artists and advocates sharing messages of hope, calls to action, and deeply personal stories of love triumphing over fear. The lineup includes Jim Obergefell of Obergefell v. Hodges, the Supreme Court case that legalized same-sex marriage in the United States; 22-year active duty soldier and Iraq War veteran Sergeant First Class Freyja Eccles; the Boston Gay Mens Chorus; and two-time Emmy Award-winning NBC New York meteorologist Raphael Miranda.

I’m Still Here (June 23 8 PM)

A star-studded evening celebrating the 90th anniversary of The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts’ Billy Rose Theatre Division and the 50th anniversary of its Theatre on Film and Tape Archive. Honoring Tony-winning and out director George C. Wolfe and the late Harold Prince, the evening features archival content of several Broadway productions preserved in the archive, including In the Heights and Sunset Boulevard.

The Queer Witch Conspiracy (June 23-24 at 8 PM)

A safe online space for LGBTQIA+ witches is desecrated by a controversy over cultural appropriation and burial rites. This Brandon Walker play, inspired by real events, is a mystical crime drama about how unidentified remains sparked a revolution regarding race, gender, and spirituality. The online production, presented by Seeing Place Theater, will include the concept of video journaling to get into the minds of the main characters.

Night of a Thousand Judys (June 24 at 8 PM)

Celebrate Judy Garland with tributes and songs from her legendary career as a movie star, recording artist, and stage performer. The all-star cabaret is written and hosted by Justin Sayre, with guest performances from Tony winner Alan Cumming; Tony nominees Mary Testa, Vivian Reed, and Sam Harris; Karen Mason, Jose Llana, Margo Seibert, Grace McLean, and more.

Glimmer of Light (June 24 at 8 PM)

Alex Newell, Ariana DeBose, Peppermint, Max Crumm, Jo Ellen Pellman, L Morgan Lee, and more join this celebration of queer youth and adults and their allies while supporting Born This Way Foundation’s initiatives to show that kindness is cool, to eliminate the stigma around mental health, and to validate emotions.