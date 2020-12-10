Your Guide to Streaming A Christmas Carol in 2020

A list of which theatre companies are offering digital streams of the Dickens holiday favorite.

Charles Dickens’ beloved A Christmas Carol has lent itself to a number of interpretations over the years, but one aspect always remains: with a little magic, the holidays can turn any curmudgeon into a mensch.

For the uninitiated, the original story follows the miserly and solitary Ebenezer Scrooge, a businessman who hates Christmas—and anyone who loves it—and does just about everything possible to avoid the holiday spirit. On Christmas Eve, three spirits visit Scrooge to show him how his choices in life have led him to such a miserable place, and where he’ll end up if he doesn’t change his ways.

Stage productions of all shapes and sizes of A Christmas Carol have appeared on Broadway and Off-Broadway, in the West End, and at regional and international theatre companies around the world, but this year is different with the ban on mass public gatherings due to COVID-19.

Whether it’s watching The Walking Dead star Andrew Lincoln in The Old Vic’s live steam production (the same seen on Broadway in 2019) or 2020 Tony nominees Danny Burstein and Lauren Patten star opposite Besty Wolfe in a female-led adaptation, joining an interactive theatrical experience by Seize the Show in which audiences play a character themselves, or listening to a radio play by Chicago’s Goodman Theatre, there are dozens of options to enjoy A Christmas Carol as a digital production this season.

Check out the list of shows below.

ACT - A Contemporary Theatre

A Christmas Carol: On Air

December 4–31

Re-imagined as a spatially-designed radio play for the virtual era and adapted from the ACT stage production, A Christmas Carol: On Air invites you and your household to gather together to take in the timeless story of optimism and humbugs, memories and redemptions, spooky presents and hopeful futures.

Actors Theatre of Louisville

A Christmas Carol: A Radio Play

November 24–December 31

This spirited listening experience, brought to life by a creative team in collaboration with radio professionals, is infused with all the hearty laughs and abundant good cheer that make this story a cherished Christmas favorite.

Plus: Infuse your listening experience with even more holiday cheer with a limited-edition Carol at Home box.

Alley Theatre

A Christmas Carol

December 4–27

A resident company of actors assemble online to perform a new production adapted by Doris Baizley.

American Shakespeare Theatre

A Christmas Carol

Live stream December 4 at 7:15 PM ET; streaming on-demand December 9

Celebrate the holiday season with ASC in this new adaptation, starring John Harrell as Scrooge.

Catco

A Columbus Christmas Carol

December 16–27

A contemporary retelling set in Columbus as bank owner Ebony Scrooge embarks upon a journey of family, redemption, and love.

The Citadel Theatre

A Christmas Carol

December 15–31

In this re-imagining of David van Belle’s adaptation, enjoy the characters, songs, magic, and story in an abridged version filmed in The Citadel’s Rice Theatre.

The Classical Theatre of Harlem

A Christmas Carol in Harlem

December 7–January 3, 2021

A previously recorded archival presentation of the NYC institution’s annual favorite.

Dallas Theater Center

In The Bleak Midwinter: A Christmas Carol for Our Time

December 7–January 2, 2021

A solitary man lies in a contemporary hospital bed, alone on Christmas Eve. As his life flashes before his eyes, he confronts the joys and sorrows of his past, present and future. Created specifically to be filmed under the unique circumstances of the pandemic, this movie updates Charles Dickens’ story to our contemporary world.

Ford’s Theatre

A Christmas Carol: A Radio Play

December 14–January 1, 2021

A one-hour radio play adaptation of Charles Dickens’s A Christmas Carol, featuring local actor Craig Wallace as Ebenezer Scrooge.

Goodman Theatre

Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol: An Audio Play

December 1–31

Experience Goodman Theatre’s A Christmas Carol anew with a free audio streaming version, featuring Larry Yando as Scrooge.

Guthrie Theatre

Dickens’ Holiday Classic

December 19–31

Drawing inspiration from a centuries-old tradition, the Guthrie presents a special virtual event featuring a cast of four beloved A Christmas Carol veterans who will re-imagine Dickens’ hand-curated chapters for a global audience to enjoy.

Kansas City Repertory Theatre

A Christmas Carol

November 23–December 31

This fireside storytelling version features four favorite KCRep actors each bringing to life a chapter of the book.

Kenton Theatre

A Christmas Carol

Live stream: December 17 at 2 PM ET (available on-demand through December 27)

A live streamed version of A Christmas Carol, adapted by Joseph O’ Malley, as performed by the Apollo Theatre Company on Kenton’s stage.

Manual Cinema

Manual Cinema’s A Christmas Carol

December 3–20

An avowed holiday skeptic, Aunt Trudy has been recruited to channel her late husband Joe’s famous Christmas cheer. From the isolation of her studio apartment, she reconstructs his annual puppet show over a Zoom call while the family celebrates Christmas Eve under lockdown. As Trudy becomes more absorbed in her own version of the story, the puppets take on a life of their own, and the family’s call transforms into a stunning cinematic adaptation of Dickens’ story.

Merchant House

A Christmas Carol

December 18–24

Let Mr. Dickens, in the person of John Kevin Jones, transport you back 150 years as this timeless tale—with a text based upon Dickens’ own touring script—unfolds surrounded by flickering candles and 19th century decoration in the Merchant’s House Museum’s Greek Revival double-parlor.

Milwaukee Repertory Theatre

A Christmas Carol, December 1–24

Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol, December 10–24

Milwaukee Rep presents two full productions this holiday season. First, from the video vault comes a never-before-seen recording of Mark Clements’ 2016 classic adaptation of the Dickens tale from the Pabst Theater. Second is Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol by Tom Mula starring Lee E. Ernst with an original soundscape by Foley artist Dan Kazemi, under the direction of Artistic Director Mark Clements

North Coast Repertory Theatre

A Christmas Carol

December 9–31

The holiday tale gets a fresh adaptation by Zander Michaelson. Performer James Newcomb assays the entire story from one man's perspective.

NY Classical Theatre

A {15-Min!} Christmas Carol

December 17–20

Ian Antal and John Michalski play Charles Dickens and Ebenezer Scrooge, respectively, with all of the other characters played in a variety of ways, from puppets to wooden spoons, all in under 15 minutes.

The Old Vic

A Christmas Carol

December 12–24

Directed by Matthew Warchus and adapted by Jack Thorne, the holiday favorite returns for after playing on Broadway last year as part of the Old Vic: In Camera series performed live from The Old Vic stage to an empty auditorium. Andrew Lincoln stars.

Olney Theatre

A Christmas Carol

December 15–January 3, 2021

Paul Morella’s adaptation of A Christmas Carol comes to life in this new, filmed version of his one-man show.

Omaha Playhouse

A Christmas Carol

December 4–January 3, 2021

Experience Omaha’s favorite holiday tradition in a re-imagined small cast version with eight cast members.

On The Stage

A Christmas Carol Live

November 28–January 3, 2021

Tony winner Jefferson Mays stars in a one-man adaptation of the Dickens classic, newly conceived as a streaming performance based on Geffen Playhouse’s 2018 stage production by director Michael Arden. Ticket sales benefit more than 50 U.S. theatres with proceeds automatically benefiting the closest theatre according to the viewer’s billing ZIP code.

People’s Light

A Christmas Carol in Concert

December 8–January 3, 2021

Hosted by Ian Merrill Peakes and conceived by Zak Berkman, this filmed concert event features an ensemble of local artists performing newly arranged 19th-century English carols, original music by Berkman, and readings from Dickens' novella.

Pioneer Theatre Company

A Christmas Carol - Digital Reading 2020

Episodes released December 5, 9, 13, 19, and 23 at 7 PM

Split into five parts—also called “staves”—with 12 actors, the readings will premiere right here and will remain online for viewing at a later date.

Primary Stages

A Christmas Carol

Live stream: December 18 at 8 PM (available on-demand through December 22)

Adapted by Theresa Rebeck (who also directs) and Erin Daley, Tony nominee Raúl Esparza stars as Scrooge, with Krysta Rodriguez, David Mason, and W. Tré Davis, Mary Bacon, Abadi Bacon Leynse, Kimberly Chatterjee, and Matthew Saldivar also in the cast.

Seize the Show

A Christmas Karen

December 17, 21-22 at 8 PM, December 19 at 2 PM and 7 PM

What if it turned out people don’t just change overnight? It’s been five years since Karen’s famous Christmas morning redemption, and once again, Karen is barking orders while ignoring the holiday spirit she once seemingly embraced. Audiences play Karen’s assistant in this interactive theatre experience.

Streaming Musicals

Estella Scrooge

November 27-onward

Broadway favorites Betsy Wolfe, Clifton Duncan, Patrick Page, Carolee Carmello, Danny Burstein, and more star in this upcoming streaming musical. With a book by Tony-winning director John Caird and music and lyrics by Tony nominee Paul Gordon, the musical flips the script of Charles Dickens’ beloved holiday tale by adding a modern sensibility and additional characters and storylines from Great Expectations, Little Dorritt, Bleak House, and more.

Theatre in the Park

A Christmas Carol

December 1–31

A musical comedy adaptation by Ira David Wood III.