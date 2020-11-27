Your Guide to Streaming The Nutcracker in 2020

With December comes beloved holiday traditions, like yule logs, peppermint-flavored treats, and retellings of a story featuring a young girl, some mice, and a small toy nutcracker.
The Nutcracker, adapted from E.T.A. Hoffmann's The Nutcracker and the Mouse King and featuring a score by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, has become a Christmas classic across the globe. While the central story remains the same, new interpretations and iterations continue to evolve throughout the years, like the 2016 version Tony winner Christopher Wheeldon choreographed for the Joffrey Ballet—the creation of which was the subject of PBS' documentary Making a New American Nutcracker.
This year, many ballet companies have had to cancel their productions to comply with COVID-19 regulations, but as the saying goes: "The show must go on!"
From Seattle to Atlanta, Milwaukee to Moscow, we compiled a list of ballet companies that are offering streaming versions of The Nutcracker in lieu of live stage performances. Take note of the additional virtual experiences from select companies so you can truly feel as if you are being whisked away to the Land of the Sweets.
Atlanta Ballet
The Nutcracker 2020 Experience
November 26–December 27
Plus: 30 Days of Free Nutcracker Content on Atlanta Ballet’s social media channels
Ballet 5:8
Beyond the Nutcracker
Available beginning December 11
Ballet Arizona
Nutcracker Suite
December 12 and 19 (video on demand for 24 hours after purchased)
Plus: Capture the Magic at Home package features a Nutcracker ornament, a pair of autographed Ballet Arizona pointe shoes, and more.
Ballet Arkansas
The Magic of the Nutcracker - Virtual Experience
December 18
Plus: Will feature interviews with artistic staff, past performers, and current company members.
Ballet Austin
The Nutcracker: Home for the Holidays
December 12–January 1
Plus: Daily programming with special bonus material, interviews, featurettes, dance lessons, and more.
Ballet Memphis
Nutcracker: A Gift from Ballet Memphis
December 11–23
Airing on local Memphis TV stations
For full schedule: https://balletmemphis.org/nutcracker
BalletMet
A Nutcracker Holiday
December 5–27
Plus: A behind-the-scene peeks at the rehearsal process, self-guided scavenger hunt, and more.
Ballet Vero Beach
Nutcracker on the Indian River
December 23 (tentative)
Ballet West
The Nutcracker
December 24, 25, and January 1
Airing on KSL 5 TV
Boston Ballet
The Nutcracker
November 28 - December 25
Carolina Ballet
The Nutrcracker
December 25
Airing on WRAL
Charlottesville Ballet
The Nutcracker: On Demand
December 20–27
Chattanooga Ballet
The Nutcracker
December 19–25
Airing on WTCI – Chattanooga’s Public Television
Cincinnati Ballet
The Nutcracker at Home presented by Frisch’s Big Boy
No run date announced yet
City Ballet of San Diego
A Masquerade Nutcracker
December 18–January 3
Colorado Ballet
The Nutcracker
November 26–December 24
Airing on Rocky Mountain PBS
Fort Wayne Ballet
Virtual Production of The Nutcracker
December 4–13
Grand Rapids Ballet
The Nutcracker Experience
December 18–27
Houston Ballet
Nutcracker Sweets
December 15–January 8
Lexington Ballet Company
2020 Nutcracker Reimagined
Available beginning December 1
Louisville Ballet
The Brown-Forman Nutcracker Online
December 7–15
Milwaukee Ballet
The Nutcracker: Short & Sweet
Available beginning December 12
Plus: The Nutcracker: Making The Magic will feature interviews about how The Nutcracker is brought to life each year.
Moscow Ballet
Great Russian Nutcracker
December 19–29
Nashville Ballet
Nashville’s Nutcracker
December 18, with additional airings December 24–25
Airing on CBS NewsChannel 5
Nevada Ballet Theatre
The Nutcracker: Home for the Holidays
December 1, 8, 15
Plus: Special commentary, rare behind-the-scenes footage, and an inside look at iconic scenes from the show.
New Jersey Ballet
Nutcracker
December 2–30
Plus: Rarely seen footage, interviews from current and former dancers, and excerpts from the production.
New York City Ballet
George Balanchine's The Nutcracker
December 11–January 3
Oregon Ballet Theatre
The Nutcracker Romp
December 19
Plus: Options to pre-order special holiday themed food and drink, and Nutcracker gifts from OBT, all to enjoy while watching a special video with Nutcracker memories, performance highlights, surprise guests, and a visit by the Sugar Plum Fairy from the Land of Sweets.
Oklahoma City Ballet
Virtually Nuts: A Video on Demand Experience
December 15–December 31
Plus: Behind-the-scenes footage, dancer interviews, and fun bonus features.
Pacific Northwest Ballet
George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker
December 18–December 26
(Streaming available beginning December 11 for Digital Performance Plus ticket buyers)
Pennsylvania Ballet
George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker
December 16–25
Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre
Fireside Nutcracker
December 17–31
Portland Ballet
A Victorian Nutcracker
December 12
Richmond Ballet
The Nutcracker
December 11–26
Plus: Packages that include Nutcracker gift boxes, ‘Behind the Curtain’ videos, and video messages from characters from the Kingdom of Sweets.
Rochester Ballet
The Nutcracker
November 26–December 24
San Francisco Ballet
Nutcracker Online
November 27–December 31
Plus: Take a virtual tour of the War Memorial Opera House, send downloadable holiday snaps to friends and family, learn steps from the ballet, and visit the online Holiday Shop.
St. Louis Ballet
Nutcracker Extravaganza
December 12–23
Plus: Behind-the-scenes interviews
Tallahassee Ballet
The Nutcracker
Thanksgiving Week–December 31
Texas Ballet Theater
The Nutcracker
December 14–26
Plus: Each ticket includes access to a brand-new version of The Nutty Nutcracker
The Washington Ballet
The Nutcracker Virtual Experience
No run date announced yet
Plus: The Nutcracker Tea Party At Home on December 6 at 3PM ET on Washington Ballet's YouTube, featuring guest performances, interactive activities, the story of The Washington Ballet’s unique production of The Nutcracker, and behind the scenes interviews.
