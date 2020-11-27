Your Guide to Streaming The Nutcracker in 2020

A list of which ballet companies are offering digital streams of The Nutcracker during an unprecedented holiday season.

With December comes beloved holiday traditions, like yule logs, peppermint-flavored treats, and retellings of a story featuring a young girl, some mice, and a small toy nutcracker.

The Nutcracker, adapted from E.T.A. Hoffmann's The Nutcracker and the Mouse King and featuring a score by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, has become a Christmas classic across the globe. While the central story remains the same, new interpretations and iterations continue to evolve throughout the years, like the 2016 version Tony winner Christopher Wheeldon choreographed for the Joffrey Ballet—the creation of which was the subject of PBS' documentary Making a New American Nutcracker.

This year, many ballet companies have had to cancel their productions to comply with COVID-19 regulations, but as the saying goes: "The show must go on!"

From Seattle to Atlanta, Milwaukee to Moscow, we compiled a list of ballet companies that are offering streaming versions of The Nutcracker in lieu of live stage performances. Take note of the additional virtual experiences from select companies so you can truly feel as if you are being whisked away to the Land of the Sweets.

Atlanta Ballet

The Nutcracker 2020 Experience

November 26–December 27

Plus: 30 Days of Free Nutcracker Content on Atlanta Ballet’s social media channels

Ballet 5:8

Beyond the Nutcracker

Available beginning December 11

Ballet Arizona

Nutcracker Suite

December 12 and 19 (video on demand for 24 hours after purchased)

Plus: Capture the Magic at Home package features a Nutcracker ornament, a pair of autographed Ballet Arizona pointe shoes, and more.

Ballet Arkansas

The Magic of the Nutcracker - Virtual Experience

December 18

Plus: Will feature interviews with artistic staff, past performers, and current company members.

Ballet Austin

The Nutcracker: Home for the Holidays

December 12–January 1

Plus: Daily programming with special bonus material, interviews, featurettes, dance lessons, and more.

Ballet Memphis

Nutcracker: A Gift from Ballet Memphis

December 11–23

Airing on local Memphis TV stations

For full schedule: https://balletmemphis.org/nutcracker

BalletMet

A Nutcracker Holiday

December 5–27

Plus: A behind-the-scene peeks at the rehearsal process, self-guided scavenger hunt, and more.

Ballet Vero Beach

Nutcracker on the Indian River

December 23 (tentative)

Ballet West

The Nutcracker

December 24, 25, and January 1

Airing on KSL 5 TV

Boston Ballet

The Nutcracker

November 28 - December 25

Carolina Ballet

The Nutrcracker

December 25

Airing on WRAL

Charlottesville Ballet

The Nutcracker: On Demand

December 20–27

Chattanooga Ballet

The Nutcracker

December 19–25

Airing on WTCI – Chattanooga’s Public Television

Cincinnati Ballet

The Nutcracker at Home presented by Frisch’s Big Boy

No run date announced yet

City Ballet of San Diego

A Masquerade Nutcracker

December 18–January 3

Colorado Ballet

The Nutcracker

November 26–December 24

Airing on Rocky Mountain PBS

Fort Wayne Ballet

Virtual Production of The Nutcracker

December 4–13

Grand Rapids Ballet

The Nutcracker Experience

December 18–27

Houston Ballet

Nutcracker Sweets

December 15–January 8

Lexington Ballet Company

2020 Nutcracker Reimagined

Available beginning December 1

Louisville Ballet

The Brown-Forman Nutcracker Online

December 7–15

Milwaukee Ballet

The Nutcracker: Short & Sweet

Available beginning December 12

Plus: The Nutcracker: Making The Magic will feature interviews about how The Nutcracker is brought to life each year.

Moscow Ballet

Great Russian Nutcracker

December 19–29

Nashville Ballet

Nashville’s Nutcracker

December 18, with additional airings December 24–25

Airing on CBS NewsChannel 5

Nevada Ballet Theatre

The Nutcracker: Home for the Holidays

December 1, 8, 15

Plus: Special commentary, rare behind-the-scenes footage, and an inside look at iconic scenes from the show.

New Jersey Ballet

Nutcracker

December 2–30

Plus: Rarely seen footage, interviews from current and former dancers, and excerpts from the production.

New York City Ballet

George Balanchine's The Nutcracker

December 11–January 3

Oregon Ballet Theatre

The Nutcracker Romp

December 19

Plus: Options to pre-order special holiday themed food and drink, and Nutcracker gifts from OBT, all to enjoy while watching a special video with Nutcracker memories, performance highlights, surprise guests, and a visit by the Sugar Plum Fairy from the Land of Sweets.

Oklahoma City Ballet

Virtually Nuts: A Video on Demand Experience

December 15–December 31

Plus: Behind-the-scenes footage, dancer interviews, and fun bonus features.

Pacific Northwest Ballet

George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker

December 18–December 26

(Streaming available beginning December 11 for Digital Performance Plus ticket buyers)

Pennsylvania Ballet

George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker

December 16–25

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre

Fireside Nutcracker

December 17–31

Portland Ballet

A Victorian Nutcracker

December 12

Richmond Ballet

The Nutcracker

December 11–26

Plus: Packages that include Nutcracker gift boxes, ‘Behind the Curtain’ videos, and video messages from characters from the Kingdom of Sweets.

Rochester Ballet

The Nutcracker

November 26–December 24

San Francisco Ballet

Nutcracker Online

November 27–December 31

Plus: Take a virtual tour of the War Memorial Opera House, send downloadable holiday snaps to friends and family, learn steps from the ballet, and visit the online Holiday Shop.

St. Louis Ballet

Nutcracker Extravaganza

December 12–23

Plus: Behind-the-scenes interviews

Tallahassee Ballet

The Nutcracker

Thanksgiving Week–December 31

Texas Ballet Theater

The Nutcracker

December 14–26

Plus: Each ticket includes access to a brand-new version of The Nutty Nutcracker

