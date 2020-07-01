Your Watch Party Guide to Hamilton on Disney+

The Tony- and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical arrives on Disney+ July 3; here's how to ensure your watch party will blow us all away.

With Hamilton's upcoming premiere on Disney+ on July 3, everyone's living room will be the room where it happens, so a watch party guide seemed in order. Join the virtual watch party on Twitter at 7PM ET on July 3 and live-tweet along with us, Hamilton, and Disney+ using the hashtag #Hamilfilm.

1. Set Up

All registered with your Disney+ account? If not, take care of that immediately so you don’t lose any time as you frantically get ready at 6:58 PM ET on Friday! You can do so here.

2. Food, Glorious, Food

Decide on your themed snacks and drink menus now. Maybe Burr-gers? A couple of Sam Adams pints?

3. Group Up

Reach out to friends to coordinate a remote watch party on Zoom or FaceTime. You can connect with other Hamilfans who are also watching Hamilton by live-tweeting along with Playbill, Hamilton, and Disney+ using the hashtag #Hamilfilm. Take screenshots of your virtual watch parties to share!

4. To Sing or Not to Sing...

Now is the time to set up the ground rules for your watch in person or virtual party. Are you all singing along? Or will roles be assigned? Or should you watch for the first time in awestruck silence? Just make sure the watch party rules are clear for everyone!

5. Suit Up

Be sure to grab your Hamilton merchandise! If you don’t have any (or enough), check out PlaybillStore.com.

6. Relive The Very Beginning (A Very Good Place to Start)

Revisit the thrill of Hamilton—from the announcement of heading to Broadway to the opening night to beyond—with Playbill's Hamilton playlist on YouTube!

7. Read Up

Download our digital Playbill to flip through, just as if you were at the Richard Rodgers Theatre seeing it live!



Click here to download a printable PDF edition of the program. Note: This file is designed to be printed and folded in half for pages to appear in order.

Mark your calendar and set an alarm! The countdown begins now. The virtual watch party of Hamilton on Disney+ takes place July 3 at 7PM ET.

