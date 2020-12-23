Zizi Strallen, Rachel John, and Cassidy Janson Star in Holiday-Themed Episode of The Theatre Channel

Episode four features tunes from White Christmas, Mame, and Promises, Promises.

Olivier winner Cassidy Janson, Olivier nominees Rachel John and Zizi Strallen, and more West End stars bring some holiday cheer in the fourth episode of the web series The Theatre Channel. Check out a sneak peek behind-the-scenes video above and then head over to The Theatre Café to watch the full episode.

The fourth installment, “Hopeful Holidays,” includes Janson taking on “White Christmas,” John singing “A Brand New Day” from The Wiz, and Strallen performing “It’s Turkey Lurkey Time” from Promises, Promises. Rounding out the episode are Matt Croke and Tosh Wanogho-Maud dueting on a new arrangement of “Happy Holidays” and “Let’s Start The New Year Right” from Holiday Inn, Sophie-Louise Dann singing “We Need A Little Christmas” from Mame, and Manon Taris singing “Ave Maria Païen” from Notre Dame de Paris.

Joining the stars are the Café Four, comprised of Alyn Hawke, Emily Langham, Sadie-Jean Shirley, and Alex Woodward, and student and graduates of ArtsEd drama school singing “Seasons of Love” from Rent.

The series includes a mix of popular musical theatre songs set in a café, bar or restaurant, and individually re-imagined and filmed on location in London. Other episodes feature numbers from rock, fan-favorite, and winter holiday musicals.

Bill Deamer directs and choreographs with Michael England as musical supervisor. Rounding out the creative team are set and costume designer Gregor Donnelly, lighting designer Jack Weir, and sound designer Keegan Curran, with videography by Ben Hewis.

Social distancing procedures were in place while filming, in accordance with the latest guidelines.

