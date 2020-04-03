Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist Collaborates With Deaf West Theatre for a Special Episode

Watch a first glimpse as Deaf West Spring Awakening alum Sandra Mae Frank guest stars in the April 5 episode, along with an ensemble of Deaf performers in the NBC musical series.

On NBC ’s musical series Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, Zoey is a woman who can hear the innermost thoughts of the people around her as “heart songs.” On the April 5 episode, the cast and crew collaborate with Deaf West Theatre for a one-of-a-kind performance.

In the episode, Zoey (played by Jane Levy) meets her dad’s caregiver’s daughter Abigail, who is Deaf. Yet Zoey, with her extraordinary abilities, can hear (and see) Abigail’s heart song: “Fight Song.”

Emmy-winning choreographer Mandy Moore (La La Land, So You Think You Can Dance) worked with Deaf West Artistic Director David Kurs to cast 15 Deaf performers from across the country to fill the ensemble for the scene. Abigail, played by Sandra Mae Frank (Wendla in the 2015 Broadway revival of Spring Awakening from Deaf West) sings her song without an audible word or subtitles in the number.

Created by Austin Winsberg (First Date), Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist also stars original Spring Awakening star Skylar Astin as Zoey’s best friend, as well as Once On This Island standout Alex Newell as her neighbor. Mary Steenburgen (Candida) plays Zoey's mother with Peter Gallagher (On the Twentieth Century) as Zoey’s father and Lauren Graham (Guys and Dolls) as her boss.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist airs Sundays 9PM ET on NBC.

