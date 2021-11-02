Zorro the Musical Sets Dates for U.K. Return

By Talaura Harms
Nov 02, 2021
 
The re-imagined Gipsy Kings musical played only two previews in March 2020 prior to the pandemic shutdown.
The U.K. will get another chance to see the newly re-imagined Zorro the Musical when the it arrives at London's Charing Cross Theatre in spring 2022. The production previously played two preview performances at Manchester's Hope Mill Theatre in March 2020 before closing due to the pandemic. The new limited engagement will run March 12–May 8, 2022, with an official opening set for March 17.

The musical adaptation of the legend of the masked crusader features The Gipsy Kings' rumba and flamenco hits such as "Bamboleo" and "Baila Me," along with additional music by John Cameron and lyrics by Stephen Clark. The book is by Clark and Helen Edmundson.

Christian Durham directs the new in-the-round staging performed by actor-musicians. Choreography is by Cressida Carré. The production will also have set and costume design by Rosa Maggiora, musical direction and orchestrations by Nick Barstow, sound design by Andrew Johnson, and lighting design by Matthew Haskins.

Zorro the Musical is produced by Katy Lipson for Aria Entertainment and John Gertz.

