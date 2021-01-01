Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical Benefit, Starring Andrew Barth Feldman, Tituss Burgess, More, Streams January 1

Flip through the official digital Playbill for this event helmed by Lucy Moss.

The Ratatouille of all our dreams kicks off 2021 right, just a few months after a TikTok viral sensation envisioned the Disney film as a stage musical. Featuring Broadway stars and content by several of the original video creators, Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical begins streaming January 1 at 7 PM ET on TodayTix with proceeds benefiting The Actors Fund.

The concert will remain available to stream on-demand for 72 hours following its premiere. A red carpet pre-show begins at 6:30 PM ET on YouTube.

Flip through the official and exclusive digital Playbill program below:





Pre-order a physical copy of the Ratatouille Playbill program at PlaybillStore.com.



As previously announced , Andrew Barth Feldman stars as Linguini, with Emmy nominee and Broadway alum Tituss Burgess as the culinarily adept rodent Remy. Rounding out the cast are Wayne Brady as Django, Tony nominee Kevin Chamberlin as Gusteau, Tony winner André De Shields as Ego, Adam Lambert as Emile, Tony winner Priscilla Lopez as Mabel, Tony nominee Ashley Park as Colette, Owen Tabaka as Young Ego, and Tony nominee Mary Testa as Skinner. The ensemble features Cori Jaskier, Talia Suskauer, Nikisha Williams, JJ Niemann, John Michael Lyles, Raymond J. Lee, and Joy Woods.

Six co-creator Lucy Moss directs the presentation, which hails from Seaview Productions. In the collaborative spirit of the show’s origins , the production features music from several creators who participated in the TikTok trend, including Chamberlin, Danny Bernstein, Gabbi Bolt, RJ Christian, Nathan Fosbinder, Emily Jacobsen, Sophia James, Katie Johantgen, Daniel Mertzlufft, Alec Powell, and Blake Rouse, with additional lyrics by Kate Leonard. The score is performed by Broadway Sinfonietta, a 20-piece collective of female and majority women-of-color musicians.

Michael Breslin and Patrick Foley have adapted the project for the virtual stage and executive produce with Slave Play Tony nominee Jeremy O. Harris. The creative team also includes choreographer Ellenore Scott, Mertzlufft as music supervisor, orchestrator Macy Schmidt, video designer David Bengali, set designer Chris Routh, music director Emily Marshall, associate choreographer Jeffrey Gugliott, costume consultant Tilly Grimes, music copyists Jessie Rosso and Geoffrey Ko, audio producer Michael J. Moritz Jr., audio mixer Angie Teo, stage manager Cody Renard Richard, and dialect coach Amy Jo Jackson. Casting is by Taylor Williams.