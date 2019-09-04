10-Part A Chorus Line Netflix Series in the Works From Ryan Murphy

The limited series will expand the 1975 Tony- and Pulitzer-winning musical.

Ryan Murphy will continue his pursuit of bringing Broadway to the small screen with a limited series based on the Tony- and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical 1975 A Chorus Line. The 10-part adaptation is in the early stages of development as part of the media mogul's deal with Netflix.

No word yet on a production timeline for the project, or further details—including how Murphy intends to expand the 100-minute musical into a long-form narrative.

Murphy, who won a Tony Award earlier this year for the revival of The Boys in the Band, is also developing a Netflix adaptation of said Mart Crowley play, as well as a movie version of the recent Broadway comedy The Prom (with a cast including Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, and James Corden).

Additional Netflix projects include the upcoming anthology series The Politician starring Ben Platt (premiering September 27), the One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest prequel Ratched with Sarah Paulson, and Hollywood, starring Holland Taylor and the newly announced Patti LuPone.

WATCH: Ben Platt, Jessica Lange, and Gwyneth Paltrow in New Trailer for The Politician

A Chorus Line, conceived by director-choreographer Michael Bennett and featuring a score by Marvin Hamlisch and Edward Kleban, navigates the high-energy and heartbreaking process of auditioning for a Broadway musical, informed by the accounts of the performers who first brought the show to life.

Since its 15-year original Broadway run, the musical was revived on Broadway in 2006 and returned to New York City as part of City Center's 75th anniversary season. It was previously adapted for the screen, albeit in a film widely considered unsuccessful, in 1985.

