10-Part A Chorus Line Netflix Series in the Works From Ryan Murphy

By Ryan McPhee
Sep 04, 2019
 
The limited series will expand the 1975 Tony- and Pulitzer-winning musical.
A scene from the original Broadway production of A Chorus Line.
A scene from the original Broadway production of A Chorus Line. Martha Swope / The New York Public Library

Ryan Murphy will continue his pursuit of bringing Broadway to the small screen with a limited series based on the Tony- and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical 1975 A Chorus Line. The 10-part adaptation is in the early stages of development as part of the media mogul's deal with Netflix.

No word yet on a production timeline for the project, or further details—including how Murphy intends to expand the 100-minute musical into a long-form narrative.

The_Prom_Broadway_Ryan_Murphy_Benefit_Performance_2019_HR
Ryan Murphy Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Murphy, who won a Tony Award earlier this year for the revival of The Boys in the Band, is also developing a Netflix adaptation of said Mart Crowley play, as well as a movie version of the recent Broadway comedy The Prom (with a cast including Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, and James Corden).

Additional Netflix projects include the upcoming anthology series The Politician starring Ben Platt (premiering September 27), the One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest prequel Ratched with Sarah Paulson, and Hollywood, starring Holland Taylor and the newly announced Patti LuPone.

WATCH: Ben Platt, Jessica Lange, and Gwyneth Paltrow in New Trailer for The Politician

A Chorus Line, conceived by director-choreographer Michael Bennett and featuring a score by Marvin Hamlisch and Edward Kleban, navigates the high-energy and heartbreaking process of auditioning for a Broadway musical, informed by the accounts of the performers who first brought the show to life.

Since its 15-year original Broadway run, the musical was revived on Broadway in 2006 and returned to New York City as part of City Center's 75th anniversary season. It was previously adapted for the screen, albeit in a film widely considered unsuccessful, in 1985.

Rare Photos From the Original Broadway Cast of A Chorus Line

A Chorus Line opened at the Shubert Theatre July 25, 1975.

24 PHOTOS
http://cdn-images.playbill.com/ee_assets/Aiken/dd/never/thommie576509_4581099010953_151175937_n.jpg
Members of the original cast at the recording session for the original cast album. Barbara Walsh
http://cdn-images.playbill.com/ee_assets/Aiken/dd/never/thommie1385361_194050624115199_1905117209_n1.jpg
Members of the original cast attend the 2001 Paper Mill Playhouse production. Barbara Walsh
http://cdn-images.playbill.com/ee_assets/Aiken/dd/never/thommie10687952_10152748093079004_2643736153555639499_o1.jpg
The conclusion of "I Hope It Get It," asking, "Am I my resume?" Martha Swope
http://cdn-images.playbill.com/ee_assets/Aiken/dd/never/thommie1525291_368053143381612_3807719879806089052_n.jpg
As the original "Bobbie," Thommie Walsh explains how he would break into people's houses, not to steal anything, but just to rearrange the furniture. Barbara Walsh
http://cdn-images.playbill.com/ee_assets/Aiken/dd/never/thommie1378596_999711396720976_5864050573450446785_n1.jpg
Rehearsing "One." Barbara Walsh
http://cdn-images.playbill.com/ee_assets/Aiken/dd/never/thommie1001402_10151665374993929_1763977907_n1.jpg
Kelly Bishop (center) in the scene where she first speaks to the director. Barbara Walsh
http://cdn-images.playbill.com/ee_assets/Aiken/dd/never/thommie10489675_10152711504264004_8553669616426237711_n1.jpg
Rehearsing Barbara Walsh
http://cdn-images.playbill.com/ee_assets/Aiken/dd/never/thommie969833_10151665375788929_785505367_n1.jpg
Rehearsing Barbara Walsh
http://cdn-images.playbill.com/ee_assets/Aiken/dd/never/thommieacl_thommie_2.jpg
Rehearsing the ballet combination in the opening scene. Barbara Walsh
http://cdn-images.playbill.com/ee_assets/Aiken/dd/never/thommieimg.jpg
In costume for "One," male members of the original cast who got eliminated in the opening scene (and then functioned as swings and understudies). From left to right: John Mineo, Scott Allen, Michael Serrechia, Chuck Cissel and Brandt Edwards. Chuck Cissel
