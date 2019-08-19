Watch Ben Platt, Jessica Lange, and Gwyneth Paltrow in New Trailer for The Politician

The Netflix series' first official trailer dropped August 19 ahead of its September 27 debut.

Aspiring office holder Payton Hobart, Ben Platt's character in Ryan Murphy's new Netflix series The Politician, is going to deal with a lot this season if the trailer is anything to go by.

Over the course of the two-minute sneak peek, high schooler Payton will not only explore his sexuality, but deal with running mates who throw homophobic slurs at reporters, assassination plots, and a rival who calls herself a "stone-cold bitch with ice water in my veins."

In addition to Tony winner Platt (Dear Evan Hansen), the series stars Gwyneth Paltrow as Payton's mom and Oscar and Tony winner Jessica Lange as the murderous mother of Payton's running mate. The series also stars Lucy Boynton, David Corenswet, Zoey Deutch, Bette Midler, Dylan McDermott, Laura Dreyfuss, Theo Germaine, Julia Schlaepfer and Rahne Jones.

Watch the trailer above.

