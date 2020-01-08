2-For-1 Tickets to Ain't Too Proud, Beetlejuice, West Side Story, and More Now On Sale for Broadway Week

toggle menu
toggle search form
Broadway News   2-For-1 Tickets to Ain't Too Proud, Beetlejuice, West Side Story, and More Now On Sale for Broadway Week
By Olivia Clement
Jan 08, 2020
 
The biannual promotion returns January 21–February 9.
Ain't Too Proud_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Ephraim Sykes and cast of Ain't Too Proud Matthew Murphy

NYC & Company’s Broadway Week, which offers specially priced tickets to a number of Broadway shows, will return for its 10th anniversary beginning January 21. The bi-annual promotion will offer 2-for-1 tickets to 21 Broadway shows, including Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations, Aladdin, Beetlejuice, Grand Horizons, Harry Potter and The Cursed Child, A Soldier's Play, Jagged Little Pill, West Side Story, Wicked, and more.

Broadway Week will continue through February 9.

Other participating shows include The Book of Mormon, Chicago, Come From Away, Dear Evan Hansen, Frozen, Girl From the North Country, The Inheritance, Mean Girls, My Name is Lucy Barton, The Phantom of the Opera, The Lion King, and To Kill a Mockingbird.

Tickets for NYC Broadway Week, as well as information on partnering hotels in New York City, can be found at nycgo.com/broadwayweek.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Latest News
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!