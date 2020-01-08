2-For-1 Tickets to Ain't Too Proud, Beetlejuice, West Side Story, and More Now On Sale for Broadway Week

The biannual promotion returns January 21–February 9.

NYC & Company’s Broadway Week, which offers specially priced tickets to a number of Broadway shows, will return for its 10th anniversary beginning January 21. The bi-annual promotion will offer 2-for-1 tickets to 21 Broadway shows, including Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations, Aladdin, Beetlejuice, Grand Horizons, Harry Potter and The Cursed Child, A Soldier's Play, Jagged Little Pill, West Side Story, Wicked, and more.

Broadway Week will continue through February 9.

Other participating shows include The Book of Mormon, Chicago, Come From Away, Dear Evan Hansen, Frozen, Girl From the North Country, The Inheritance, Mean Girls, My Name is Lucy Barton, The Phantom of the Opera, The Lion King, and To Kill a Mockingbird.

Tickets for NYC Broadway Week, as well as information on partnering hotels in New York City, can be found at nycgo.com/broadwayweek.