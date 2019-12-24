20 Must-Read Quotes of 2019 From Broadway Artists

20 Must-Read Quotes of 2019 From Broadway Artists
By Ruthie Fierberg
Dec 24, 2019
 
Words of wisdom from Judith Light, Ali Stroker, Tarell Alvin McCraney, and more.
2019 Quotes_lead.jpg

As storytellers, theatre professionals know how much words matter. Which is why when they grab the microphone in real life, they make their words count.

Every year, Playbill’s team of writers conducts hundreds of interviews, visit dozens of press days, host dozens of opening night red carpet specials and gather wisdom and anecdotes from Broadway’s brightest. But not every quote makes the page, not every Tony acceptance speech is broadcast in full. We at Playbill know we are in possession of unparalleled access to hear all of these stories in full—access we want to share with you. Here, we highlight some of the most memorable quotes of 2019 from our interviews, press junkets, extended broadcasts, and a few choice ones you may have heard, but are worth repeating:

20 Must-Read Quotes of 2019

20 Must-Read Quotes of 2019

19 PHOTOS
2019 Quotes_1_Michael R Jackson_photo by Marc J Franklin.jpg
Michael R. Jackson
2019 Quotes_2_Lileana Blain-Cruz.jpg
Lileana Blain-Cruz
2019 Quotes_3_Ali Stroker.jpg
Ali Stroker
2019 Quotes_4_Rachel Chavkin.jpg
Rachel Chavkin
2019 Quotes_6_Judith Light.jpg
Judith Light
2019 Quotes_7_Terrence McNally.jpg
Terrence McNally
2019 Quotes_9_Billy Porter.jpg
Billy Porter
2019 Quotes_8_Aaron Sorkin.jpg
Aaron Sorkin
2019 Quotes_10_Maybe Burke copy.jpg
Maybe Burke
2019 Quotes_11_Young Jean Lee.jpg
Young Jean Lee
