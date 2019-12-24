20 Must-Read Quotes of 2019 From Broadway Artists

Words of wisdom from Judith Light, Ali Stroker, Tarell Alvin McCraney, and more.

As storytellers, theatre professionals know how much words matter. Which is why when they grab the microphone in real life, they make their words count.

Every year, Playbill’s team of writers conducts hundreds of interviews, visit dozens of press days, host dozens of opening night red carpet specials and gather wisdom and anecdotes from Broadway’s brightest. But not every quote makes the page, not every Tony acceptance speech is broadcast in full. We at Playbill know we are in possession of unparalleled access to hear all of these stories in full—access we want to share with you. Here, we highlight some of the most memorable quotes of 2019 from our interviews, press junkets, extended broadcasts, and a few choice ones you may have heard, but are worth repeating:

20 Must-Read Quotes of 2019 19 PHOTOS

