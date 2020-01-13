2020 Oscars: Cynthia Erivo, More Stage Alums Earn Double Academy Award Nominations

The 92nd annual ceremony will take place February 9.

A handful of Tony Award winners earned nominations for the 92nd annual Academy Awards January 13, with three scoring multiple nods.

Cynthia Erivo, who received a Tony for her breakout performance in The Color Purple, was recognized for her star turn as Harriet Tubman in the biopic Harriet; she and Joshua Brian Campbell were also nominated in Best Original Song for the film’s “Stand Up.”

Joining Erivo in Leading Actress is fellow Tony winner Scarlett Johansson (A View From the Bridge) for Marriage Story; she’s also up for Supporting Actress for her work in Jojo Rabbit. Rounding out the former category are Renée Zellweger for her performance as Judy Garland in Judy, Broadway alum Saoirse Ronan for Little Women, and Charlize Theron for Bombshell.

Sam Mendes, who earned a Tony last year for helming The Ferryman, also heard his name called multiple times Monday morning. He’s nominated for both Best Achievement in Director and Best Original Screenplay (shared with Krysty Wilson-Cairns) for 1917. Mendes, whose staging of The Lehman Trilogy opens on Broadway in March, is also included in the war drama’s Best Picture nod as a producer.

Additional stage veterans to receive nominations include actors Al Pacino (The Irishman), Adam Driver (Marriage Story), Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes), Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory), and Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell); playwright Anthony McCarten (for The Two Popes’ screenplay); and Tony-winning composers Elton John (Rocketman’s “I’m Gonna Love Me Again”) and Frozen duo Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez (Frozen 2’s “Into the Unknown.” Greta Gerwig, who will return to the Off-Broadway stage later this year in Three Sisters, earned her third Oscar nomination for her Little Women screenplay.

WATCH: Adam Driver Sings Company’s ‘Being Alive’ in Marriage Story

The ceremony will take place February 9 at the Dolby Theatre and be broadcast live on ABC. For the full list of nominations, visit Oscars.org.