Watch Adam Driver Sing Company’s ‘Being Alive’ in Marriage Story

By Dan Meyer
Dec 06, 2019
 
The Tony and Oscar nominee is the latest contributor in a string of Sondheim needle drops on the big screen.

Tony and Oscar nominee Adam Driver (Burn This and BlacKkKlansman) sings “Being Alive” from Company in Marriage Story—check out a snippet of his rendition above. Driver, as his character Charlie, sings a stripped down version of the tune at a piano bar, coming at the climax of his character’s storyline.

The movie stars Driver and Tony winner Scarlett Johansson, who also sings “You Could Drive a Person Crazy” from the Stephen Sondheim and George Furth musical.

Netflix’s Marriage Story follows Charlie and Nicole as they deal with divorce and the effects on their family. Joining the pair on screen are Laura Dern, Alan Alda, Merrit Weaver, and Ray Liotta. It debuted on the streaming service December 6 after playing in select theatres since November.

The inclusion of a Sondheim song is the latest in a string of Sondheim needle drops on film, with Daniel Craig singing “Losing My Mind” from Follies in Knives Out and the use of A Little Night Music's “Send in the Clowns” in Joker.

The use of “Being Alive” is timely, given the upcoming Broadway production starring Katrina Lenk and Patti LuPone, opening in March 2020. The gender-bent take on the musical debuted in London last year.

Rosalie Craig and Patti LuPone Take the Stage in London's Gender-Swapped Company

Rosalie Craig and Patti LuPone Take the Stage in London's Gender-Swapped Company

13 PHOTOS
Company_London_Production_Photo_2018_Company, Rosalie Craig (Bobbie) and company by Brinkhoff Mogenburg_HR.jpg
Rosalie Craig and company Brinkhoff/Moegenburg
Company_London_Production_Photo_2018_COMPANY RosalieCraig, Alex Gaumond JonnyBailey_HR.jpg
Rosalie Craig, Alex Gaumond, and Jonny Bailey Brinkhoff/Moegenburg
Company_London_Production_Photo_2018_COMPANY, Rosalie Craig as Bobbie by Brinkhoff Mogenburg_HR.jpg
Rosalie Craig Brinkhoff/Moegenburg
Company_London_Production_Photo_2018_GavinSpokes(Harry)RosalieCraig(Bobbie)MelGiedroyc(Sarah)COMPANY_HR.jpg
Gavin Spokes, Rosalie Craig, and Mel Giedroyc Brinkhoff/Moegenburg
Company_London_Production_Photo_2018_Rosalie Craig (Bobbie) Company by Brinkhoff Mogenburg_HR.jpg
Rosalie Craig Brinkhoff/Moegenburg
Company_London_Production_Photo_2018_Rosalie Craig (Bobbie) George Blagden (PJ) COMPANY by Brinkhoff Mogenburg_HR.jpg
Rosalie Craig and George Blagden Brinkhoff/Moegenburg
Company_London_Production_Photo_2018_Rosalie Craig (Bobbie) in Company by Brinkhoff Mogenburg_HR.jpg
Rosalie Craig Brinkhoff/Moegenburg
Company_London_Production_Photo_2018_Patti LuPone (Joanne) Company by Brinkhoff Mogenburg_HR.jpg
Patti LuPone Brinkhoff/Moegenburg
Company_London_Production_Photo_2018_Rosalie Craig (Bobbie) Richard Fleeshman (Andy) Brinkhoff Mogenburg_HR.jpg
Rosalie Craig and Richard Fleeshman Brinkhoff/Moegenburg
Company_London_Production_Photo_2018_Company, by Brinkhoff Mogenburg_HR.jpg
Company Brinkhoff/Moegenburg
