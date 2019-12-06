Watch Adam Driver Sing Company’s ‘Being Alive’ in Marriage Story

The Tony and Oscar nominee is the latest contributor in a string of Sondheim needle drops on the big screen.

Tony and Oscar nominee Adam Driver (Burn This and BlacKkKlansman) sings “Being Alive” from Company in Marriage Story—check out a snippet of his rendition above. Driver, as his character Charlie, sings a stripped down version of the tune at a piano bar, coming at the climax of his character’s storyline.

The movie stars Driver and Tony winner Scarlett Johansson, who also sings “You Could Drive a Person Crazy” from the Stephen Sondheim and George Furth musical.

Netflix’s Marriage Story follows Charlie and Nicole as they deal with divorce and the effects on their family. Joining the pair on screen are Laura Dern, Alan Alda, Merrit Weaver, and Ray Liotta. It debuted on the streaming service December 6 after playing in select theatres since November.

The inclusion of a Sondheim song is the latest in a string of Sondheim needle drops on film, with Daniel Craig singing “Losing My Mind” from Follies in Knives Out and the use of A Little Night Music's “Send in the Clowns” in Joker.

The use of “Being Alive” is timely, given the upcoming Broadway production starring Katrina Lenk and Patti LuPone, opening in March 2020. The gender-bent take on the musical debuted in London last year.

