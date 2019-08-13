3-Time Tony Nominee Martha Plimpton Lands Role on Flack

Film & TV News   3-Time Tony Nominee Martha Plimpton Lands Role on Flack
By Dan Meyer
Aug 13, 2019
 
The stage and screen veteran will join Anna Paquin in the PR-themed dark comedy.
Martha Plimpton Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Martha Plimpton will play Anna Paquin’s mother in Season 2 of Pop TV’s Flack.

The Wrap reports that the three-time Tony nominee (Pal Joey, Top Girls, The Coast of Utopia), recently seen on the London stage in Sweat, will play Clara, Robyn’s deceased mother. Paquin (HBO's True Blood) stars as Robyn, who works in the world of celebrity public relations in London. The series is currently filming across the pond and has yet to announce its Season 2 premiere date.

The six-episode second season will also welcome Sam Neill and Daniel Dae Kim as recurring stars. Neill (Jurassic Park) will play Duncan, who has a mysterious relationship with Robyn’s boss Carolyn. Broadway alum Kim (The King and I) will play Scott Cole, a high-powered tech executive.

The series also stars Tony winner Sophie Okonedo (The Crucible, A Raisin in the Sun), Lydia Wilson (King Charles III), Genevieve Angelson (Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike), and Rebecca Benson (Let the Right One In).

