41 Playbills Hal Prince Brought to Broadway

In honor of the late director/producer's birthday January 30, we take a look back at some of the iconic shows he helped to create.

As director and/or producer, the late Hal Prince created some of the most enduring theatre of all time, including The Pajama Game, West Side Story, Fiorello!, Fiddler on the Roof, Cabaret, Company, Follies, A Little Night Music, Sweeney Todd, Evita, and The Phantom of the Opera, the longest-running show in Broadway history.

On July 31, 2019, Prince passed away in Reykjavík, Iceland. He was 91.