49th Street Between 6th and 7th Avenues Closed Due to Police Investigation

Pedestrians and drivers should seek alternate routes.

A woman was struck by falling debris on 49th Street the morning of December 17, just west of Sixth Avenue, according to officials. EMS responded to reports of a woman in cardiac arrest; according to the FDNY, the victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police and the fire department are currently investigating the situation to determine the safety of the area. In the meantime, 49th Street between Sixth and Seventh Avenues remains closed to traffic and pedestrians, who are advised to seek alternate routes.

