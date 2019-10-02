5 Reasons Why Every Theatre Lover Should Attend Comic Con

Playbill is here to tell you why NYCC is the perfect place to experience Broadway outside of the theatre district.

The 2019 New York Comic Con is nearly here! Running from October 3–6, the celebration of all things related to comic books, sci-fi, fantasy, superheroes, and more is an event well worth the experience.

Here are five reasons Broadway fans will enjoy New York Comic Con.

1. Most people come in costume, also known as Cosplay

Whether you are 5 or 89, Comic Con is a welcoming environment for all people who enjoy taking on new and exciting roles. Just like your high school production of Into the Woods when everyone had to make their own costume in their mothers’ kitchen, cosplayers spend days, sometimes months, crafting their works of art to show off on the floor. Costumes span genres from sci-fi to comics to Disney, and more! Come dressed up as Sweeney Todd or your favorite Broadway character if you’d like, and stay for the amazing "lewks" people parade around in.

2. You can attend panels for your favorite movies, TV shows, and comic books- or discover a new piece of Theatre you didn't even know was happening.

What do Dear Evan Hansen, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, and Disney princesses all have in common? All three are scheduled to make appearances during the 2019 New York Comic Con! The convention is a great place to find out about and celebrate upcoming TV, film, and theatre. Panels run throughout the four day event, and often feature stars, creative teams, and special exclusive footage.

3. Broadway stars have appeared in dozens of comic book-related movies and TV shows.

See them on a panel, grab their autograph, or maybe just stop by their booth and say hi—Comic Con is lousy with actors from your favorite shows. Just to name a few attending this year are: Tom Hiddleston (Betrayal, Marvel’s The Avengers), Paul Rudd (Grace, Ant-Man), Anthony Rapp (Rent, Star Trek: Discovery), Jean Smart (The Man Who Came to Dinner, Watchmen), Jeremy Irons (The Real Thing, Watchmen), Molly Ringwald (Cabaret, Riverdale), book writer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (American Psycho, Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark), and Stephen McKinley Henderson (Fences, Dune).

4. You can see exhibits, set pieces, and costumes from your favorite shows and films.

The showroom floor is filled with special exhibits from all kinds of shows. If you like props and memorabilia, this is a great opportunity to get up close and personal with some of Hollywood and Broadway’s greatest creations.

5. There’s theatre-related events connected to NYCC all week

Running in conjunction with New York Comic-Con are a slew of adjacent events celebrating the best of Broadway. A smorgasbord of theater, cabaret and karaoke—all centered on the convention—takes place throughout the city. Keep an eye out for event listings on the official Comic Con website and on social media channels.

Tickets can be purchased at NewYorkComicCon.com .

