5 Ways to Get Tickets to Broadway’s Hadestown

Secrets to scoring one of the hottest tickets in town.

Since opening April 17 at Broadway’s Walter Kerr Theatre, Hadestown has provoked a wild fandom, which means tickets can be difficult to get—especially since winning the 2019 Tony Award for Best Musical, among a slew of other Tony trophies. Full-price tickets are available at the box office and online via Ticketmaster and Ticketmaster re-sale (which are verified as legitimate tickets). On sale through July 5, 2020, there are still a few ways to get to Hadestown without selling your soul:

1. ENTER THE DIGITAL LOTTERY

If you’re looking for an inexpensive way to view the musical, the myth, the legend, play the ticket lottery. Enter the online lottery via Lucky Seat; this is the same platform used by Broadway’s Mean Girls, Frozen, Moulin Rouge!, Hamilton, and The Book of Mormon. If you’ve entered lotteries for any of these other shows, use the same account. Sign-up for an account is free. You’ll only pay if you win tickets through the lottery and wish to purchase them. Interested entrants can submit for online drawings for up to two tickets for the upcoming week of shows. Entries close at 11 AM ET the day before the performance. You will be notified at 12PM ET the day before the performance. If you are a winner, you have until 4 PM ET the day before the performance to purchase the tickets online. Tickets are $42.50.

2. GET UP, STAND UP

When the performance is sold out, Hadestown offers Standing Room Only seats at $39. Sold on a first-come, first-served basis at the theatre box office, these tickets go on sale at 12 PM for matinee performances and 5 PM for evening performances (though lines may form earlier). You can pay via cash or credit card and may purchase one ticket only. Standing spots are located at the back of the orchestra of the theatre, and you will have to stand for the duration of the show.

READ: Broadway Rush, Lottery, and Standing Room Only Policies

3. DONATE TO BROADWAY CARES/EQUITY FIGHTS AIDS

Broadway Cares is one of the country’s leading industry-based non-profit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations, and one of the best-known charities in the theatre industry. You may have heard of Broadway Cares during the big fall and spring fundraising seasons, when the casts of Broadway shows and national touring companies compete to see which show can raise the most money for the cause. Cast members collect donations in their signature red buckets and auction off signed Playbills, posters, and more to raise money. The winning shows are crowned in the fall at the annual Red Bucket Follies and in the spring at the annual Easter Bonnet Competition. Broadway Cares also runs a program called Care-Tix. Through the program, supporters can get house seats to Hadestown. To make a house seat request, click here. Not only do you get to see the show and donate to a worthy cause, Care-Tix operates like any other high-level concierge service, with customer service reps providing tailored assistance.

4. BECOME A MEMBER OF THE ACTORS FUND

The Actors Fund is a national organization that provides social services for those working in the performing arts and entertainment industry. By becoming a member of The Actors Fund at the $100 level and up, you can gain access to their house seat program. For every performance of every commercial production on Broadway, two pairs of house seats are reserved for The Actors Fund to sell at cost plus an additional tax deductible donation. This long-standing arrangement (started by Hal Prince) between theatre owners, producers, and The Actors Fund means that members have access to purchase hard-to-get tickets in prime locations with the added benefit of supporting the performing arts and entertainment community. A $100 membership offers the purchase of two house seats once each year (higher membership levels offer more access). At the $100 membership level, you can purchase a house seat to Hadestown for $199 (face value) plus an additional $25 tax deductible donation, totaling $224 on top of the existing membership (which comes with other perks!). Ticket prices are subject to change based on the box office.

5. TRY YOUR LUCK AT TKTS

Though the popularity of the show makes it uncommon that the show will be listed at TDF’s TKTS booth, it’s not impossible. According to TDF’s website, the show is “occasionally” available. Download the TKTS app to check the listings in real time, or visit one of the three locations in Times Square, at Lincoln Center, or at the South Street Seaport.

