Broadway Rush, Lottery, and Standing Room Only Policies

Playbill’s complete round-up of the latest Broadway rush, lottery, standing-room-only (SRO), and student ticket policies.

Anyone willing to wake up and get to the box office early, spend some time in a line, or stand during the show, can get greatly discounted tickets to the majority of shows on Broadway. Or if none of those appeal, several Broadway shows now offer digital or online lottery options.

The idea of a rush for affordable tickets all started with Rent, which, at the peak of its popularity, sold all seats in the first two rows of the orchestra for $20 to whomever would get to the box office in time on the day of the performance. (Read more about the history of the Broadway rush line here.)

Find a full listing of rush, lottery, standing room, and student and young professional discounts below:



CLICK HERE FOR OUR OFF-BROADWAY RUSH, LOTTERY, STANDING ROOM, AND INEXPENSIVE TICKET POLICIES

AIN'T TOO PROUD-THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS (Imperial Theatre- 249 W.45th St., betw 7th and 8th aves.)

Digital Lottery

Price: $42

How: ainttooproudlottery.com

Time: Lottery opens at 12 AM on the day of the performance. Lottery closes at 9 AM for matinee performances and 2pm for evening performances.

Payment Method: Credit card

ID: Photo ID

Tickets Per Person: Limit 2

Seat Locations: Determined at the discretion of the box office; may be partial view

Number of Tickets Available: Determined at the discretion of the box office

Special Policies: Subject to availability.

Student Rush

Price: $29

How: On sale when the box office opens on a first-come, first-served basis

Where: Imperial Theatre box office

Time: 10 AM Monday- Saturday, 12 PM Sunday.

Payment Method: Cash and credit card

ID: Valid student ID

Tickets Per Person: Limit 2

Seat Locations: Determined at the discretion of the box office

Special Policies: Subject to availability.





ALADDIN (New Amsterdam Theatre - 214 W. 42nd St. betw. 7th & 8th Aves.)

Digital Lottery

Price: $30

How: AladdinTheMusical.com/lottery

Time: Lottery opens 7 PM day prior to desired performance. Lottery closes 8:30 AM day of performance.

Payment Method: Credit card

ID: Photo ID

Tickets Per Person: Limit 2

Seat Locations: Determined at the discretion of the box office; may be partial view

Number of Tickets Available: Determined at the discretion of the box office

Special Policies: Entrants must be 18 years of age or older. Tickets are non-transferable. Tickets must be purchased via credit card within allotted 60-minute window or may be released for general sale. Tickets may be retrieved at the box office 30-90 minutes before the performance time. Multiple entries for a single performance by a single guest will result in disqualification. See website for full details.





BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL (Stephen Sondheim Theatre - 124 W. 43rd St. betw. 6th and 7th Aves.)

General Rush

Price: $40

How: On sale when the box office opens on a first-come, first-served basis for Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday evening performances.

Where: Sondheim Theatre box office

Time: 10 AM Monday–Saturday; noon Sunday

Payment Method: Cash or credit card

ID: N/A

Tickets Per Person: Limit 2

Seat Locations: Determined at the discretion of the box office

Number of Tickets Available: Subject to availability

Special Policies: Subject to availability

Digital Lottery

Price: $40

How: beautifullottery.com

Time: Opens at 12 am day of performance and will draw at 9am for matinees and 2pm for evening performances.

Payment method: Credit card online

ID: Photo ID

Tickets Per Person: Limit 2

Seat Locations: Determined at the discretion of the box office

Number of Tickets Available: Subject to availability

Special Policies: Winners will have two hours to complete their purchase and can pick up their tickets beginning 30 minutes prior to the performance. Pairs may be split up. Lottery tickets are subject to availability, will not be offered for Saturday matinee performances and blackout dates may apply.





BEETLEJUICE (Winter Garden Theatre - 1634 Broadway Between 50th and 51st Streets.)

General Rush

Price: $43

How: On sale when the box office opens on a first-come, first-served basis.

Where: Winter Garden Theatre box office

Time: 10 AM Monday–Saturday; noon Sunday

Payment Method: Cash or credit card

ID: N/A

Tickets Per Person: Limit 2

Seat Locations: Determined at the discretion of the box office

Number of Tickets Available: Subject to availability

Special Policies: Subject to availability

Digital Lottery

Price: $43

How: www.beetlejuicelottery.com

Time: Lottery opens at 12 AM on the day of the performance. Matinee lottery winners will be drawn at 9 AM and evening winners drawn at 2 PM.

Payment Method: Credit card online

ID: Photo ID

Tickets Per Person: Limit 2

Seat Locations: Determined at the discretion of the box office. May be partial view and pairs may be separated.

Number of Lottery Tickets Available: Subject to availability.

Special Policies: Winners will be notified via email and/or text shortly after the drawing and have 2 hours to purchase their tickets





BETRAYAL (Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre- 242 West 45th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue)

General Rush

Price: $40

How: On sale when the box office opens on a first-come, first-served basis.

Where: Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre box office

Time: 10 AM Monday–Saturday; noon Sunday

Payment Method: Cash or credit card

ID: N/A

Tickets Per Person: Limit 2

Seat Locations: Determined at the discretion of the box office

Number of Tickets Available: Subject to availability

Special Policies: Subject to availability





THE BOOK OF MORMON (Eugene O’Neill Theatre - 230 W. 49th St. betw. Broadway and 8th Ave.)

Digital Lottery

Price: $32

How: luckyseat.com/book-of-mormon

Time: Lottery closes 11 AM ET the day prior to the performance. Winning notifications will be sent at 12:30 PM ET the day prior to the performance.

Payment Method: Credit card online

ID: Photo ID

Tickets Per Person: Limit 2

Seat Locations: Subject to daily availability, may be partial view and pairs may be split up

Number of Lottery Tickets Available: Determined at the discretion of the box office.

Special Policies: Tickets must be purchased by 4pm the day prior to the performance. Tickets are non-transferable. See website for full details.

Standing Room

Price: $27

How: Available at the box office 2 hours prior to the performance based on availability.

Where: O’Neill box office

Time: 2 hours prior to each performance

Payment Method: Cash or credit card

ID: N/A

Tickets Per Person: Limit 2

Seat Locations: Standing room at back of the orchestra section

Special Policies: Subject to availability



CHICAGO (Ambassador Theatre - 219 W. 49th St. betw. Broadway and 8th Ave.)

General Rush

Price: $39

How: On sale when the box office opens on a first-come, first-served basis

Where: Ambassador Theatre box office

Time: 10 AM Monday–Saturday; noon Sunday

Payment Method: Cash and credit card

ID: N/A

Tickets Per Person: Limit 2

Seat Locations: Determined at the discretion of the box office

Number of Tickets Available: 25

Special Policies: Subject to availability. Rush tickets not available for Saturday evening performances.

Standing Room

Price: $27

How: Available at the box office on the day of the performance only if the show is sold out

Where: Ambassador Theatre box office

Time: 10 AM

Payment Method: Cash and credit card

ID: N/A

Tickets Per Person: Limit 2

Seat Locations: Standing positions at the back of the orchestra

Special Policies: Subject to availability





COME FROM AWAY (Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre - 236 W. 45th St. betw. 7th and 8th Aves.)

General Rush

Price: $38

How: On sale when the box office opens on a first-come, first-served basis

Where: Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre box office

Time: 10 AM Monday–Saturday, noon on Sunday

Payment Method: Cash or credit card

ID: Photo ID

Tickets Per Person: Limit 2

Seat Locations: Determined at the discretion of the box office. May be partial view.

Number of Tickets Available: Determined at the discretion of the box office

Special Policies: Subject to availability. Seats may be partial view.

Digital Lottery

Price: $49

How: Submit online form

Where: comefromawaylottery.com

Time: The lottery will open at 12 AM on the day of the performance closing at 2pm for evening performances and 9 AM for matinee performances.

Payment method: Credit card

ID: Government-issued ID

Tickets Per Person: Limit 2

Seating Locations: Determined at the discretion of the box office. May vary per performances but will always include seats in the front row. Some seats may be partial view.

Number of tickets available: Subject to daily availability

Special Policies: Winners will be notified by email shortly after each drawing and have two hours to claim and purchase tickets online or over the phone. Tickets can be picked up beginning 30 minutes prior to showtime at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre box office. The digital lottery is available for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday performances only.

General Rush

Price: $69

How: On sale when the box office opens on a first-come, first-served basis

Where: Music Box Theatre box office

Time: 10 AM Monday–Saturday, noon on Sunday

Payment Method: Cash or credit card

ID: Photo ID

Tickets Per Person: Limit 2

Seat Locations: Determined at the discretion of the box office. May be partial view.

Number of Tickets Available: Determined at the discretion of the box office

Special Policies: Subject to availability. Seats may be partial view.

Standing Room

Price: $32

How: Available on a first-come, first-serve basis when the show is sold out.

Where: Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre box office

Time: 10 am Monday-Saturday, noon on Sunday

Payment Method: Cash or credit card

ID: N/A

Tickets Per Person: Limit 2

Seat Locations: Standing room at back of the orchestra section

Special Policies: Subject to availability





DEAR EVAN HANSEN (Music Box Theatre - 239 W. 45th St. betw. 7th and 8th Aves.)

Digital Lottery

Price: $42

How: Submit online form on the day of the desired performance

Where: DearEvanHansenLottery.com

Time: Lottery opens 12:01 AM day of desired performance, closes 9 AM day of performance for matinees and 2 PM day of performance for evenings

Payment Method: Credit Card via site

ID: Photo ID

Tickets per Person: Limit 2

Number of Tickets Available: Subject to daily availability

Seat Locations: Determined at the discretion of the box office; may be partial view and pairs may be seated separately

Special Policies: Subject to daily availability. Must register via Facebook, Twitter, or Linkedin to enter. Entries must be submitted on the day of the performance. Winners must purchase their tickets by 11 AM for matinees and 4 PM for evenings. Blackout dates may apply See website for full details. Lottery tickets are not available for Saturday matinee or evening performances.

Standing Room

Price: $42

How: A limited number of standing room tickets are available for each Broadway performance

Where: Music Box Theatre Box Office

Time: 10am Tuesday- Saturday, 12pm Sunday

Payment Method: Cash or Credit Card

ID: N/A

Tickets Per Person: Limit 2

Seat Locations: Standing room at back or side of the orchestra section

Number of Tickets Available: Determined at the discretion of the box office

Special Policies: Subject to availability. At certain performances, there may also be partially obstructed seats available for $42. The amount of standing room and partial view tickets may vary from performance to performance.





FROZEN (St. James Theatre - 246 W. 44TH ST. between 7th and 8th Aves.)

Digital Lottery

Price: $30

How: Luckyseat.com

Time: Entries accepted until 11 am the day before desired performance. Winners will be notified at approximately 12:30pm and will have until 10pm to purchase tickets.

Payment Method: Credit card

ID: Photo ID

Tickets Per Person: Limit 2

Seat Locations: Determined at the discretion of the box office; may be partial view and pairs may be separated.

Number of Tickets Available: Determined at the discretion of the box office.

Special Policies: Subject to availability. Must be 18 years or older to enter.





HADESTOWN (Walter Kerr Theatre- 219 West 48th Street, between Broadway and 8th Ave.)

Digital Lottery

Price: $42.50

How: Submit online form

Where: luckyseat.com/shows/hadestown-newyork

Time: Lottery entries accepted until 11 AM on the day before the performance. Winners will be drawn at 12 PM the day before the performance.

Payment Method: Credit card online

ID: Photo ID

Tickets Per Person: Limit 2

Seat Locations: Determined at the discretion of the box office. Pairs may be split up.

Special Policies: Fans who have been selected will be notified daily via email or SMS message. The lottery will then continue on a rolling basis for every performance of Hadestown. The digital lottery is limited to one entry per person and tickets must be purchased online with a credit card by 4 PM ET the day before the performance. Tickets may be picked up at the Walter Kerr box office (219 West 48th Street) starting two hours prior to the performance with a valid photo ID required. The name on your account must match the name on your photo ID.

Standing Room

Price: $39

How: Available on a first-come, first-serve basis on the day of the performance when the performance is sold out.

Where: Walter Kerr Theatre box office

Time: 12pm for matinees and 5pm for evening performances.

Payment Method: Cash or credit card

ID: N/A

Tickets Per Person: Limit 1

Seat Locations: Standing room at back of the orchestra section

Special Policies: Subject to availability





HAMILTON (Richard Rodgers Theatre - 226 W. 46th St. between Broadway and 8th Ave.)

Digital Lottery

Price: $10

How: Submit online beginning at 11am two days prior to the performance until 9 am the day before.

Where: Lottery.BroadwayDirect.com/Show/Hamilton or download the Hamilton App.

Time: Lottery opens 11 am two days before desired performance and closes 9am the day before.

Payment Method: Credit card online

ID: Photo ID

Tickets Per Person: Limit 2

Seat Locations: Front row orchestra

Number of Tickets Available: 46

Special Policies: Limit one entry per person per performance and each winner can purchase two tickets. Notifications will be sent at approximately 11am the day prior to the performance and the purchase window for tickets will be 11:01am -4pm with a credit card online. Unclaimed tickets will be forfeited and used as the box-office sees fit. Winners must pick up their tickets at the box office with a valid photo ID that matches the name drawn. Seats may be partial view and pairs may be split up.





HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD PARTS ONE AND TWO (Lyric Theatre - 214 W. 43rd St. between 7th and 8th Aves.)

The Friday Forty

Price: $40 ($20 per part)

How: Download the TodayTix app to purchase.

Where: TodayTix.com

Time: Entries accepted from 12:01am to 1pm every Friday for every performance for the following week.

Payment Method: Credit card online

ID: Photo ID

Tickets Per Person: Limit 2

Seat Locations: determined at the discretion of the box office

Number of Tickets Available: 40

Special Policies: Winners notified between 1pm and 5pm on Friday and will have one hour to claim tickets from time of notifications.

Cancellation Line

For last minute ticket releases and cancellations (at full price), patrons may join the cancellation line at the box office at 214 W. 43rd St. on the day of each performance.





THE LION KING (Minskoff Theatre - 1515 Broadway betw. 44th and 45th Sts.)

Digital Lottery

Price: $30

How: Submit online form

Where: Lottery.BroadwayDirect.com/Show/The-Lion-King

Time: Lottery opens when the previous performance begins, closes 9 AM day of performance.

Payment method: Credit card

ID: Government-issued ID

Tickets Per Person: Limit 2

Seating Locations: Determined at the discretion of the box office

Number of tickets available: Subject to daily availability

Special Policies: Winners will be notified via email, and have 60 minutes to pay for tickets via credit card. Tickets are non-transferable. Pick up will begin 90 minutes prior to curtain at the Minskoff Theatre box office. See website for full details.





MEAN GIRLS (August Willson Theatre- 245 w. 52nd Street, betw Broadway and 8th Ave,)

Digital Lottery

Price: $42.50

How: Submit online form

Where: luckyseat.com/mean-girls

Time: Entries accepted beginning five days before the desired performance. Winner and non-winner notifications will be sent between 11am and 1pm on the day prior to the performance.

Payment method: Credit card

ID: Government-issued ID

Tickets Per Person: Limit 2

Seating Locations: Determined at the discretion of the box office, may be partial view and pairs may be separated.

Number of tickets available: Subject to daily availability

Special Policies: Winners must purchase their tickets online by 10:59pm the day prior to the performance.

General Rush

Price: $42.50

How: Available on the day of the performance on a first-come, first-served basis when the box office opens

Where: August Wilson Theatre box office

Time: 10 AM Monday- Saturday, 12 PM Sunday.

ID: N/A

Payment Method: Cash or credit card

Tickets per Person: Limit 2

Seating Locations: Determined at the discretion of the box office, may be partial view

Special Policies: Subject to availability.

Pink Wednesday Tickets

Price: $32.50

How: On Wednesday performances, a limited number of $32.50 tickets will be available only to customers wearing pink.

Where: Outside the main entrance of the August Wilson Theatre

Time: Beginning when the box office opens at 10am.

Payment Method: Cash or credit card

ID: Photo ID

Tickets Per Person: Limit 2

Seat Locations: Determined at the discretion of the box office, may be partial view

Number of Tickets Available: Subject to daily availability

Special Policies: Customers must be wearing a visible item of pink clothing or a pink accessory to be eligible. Available exclusively for Wednesday performance for a limited time only.





MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL (Al Hirschfeld Theatre - 302 W. 45th Street between Broadway and 8th Ave.)

Digital Lottery

Price: $29

How: Submit online form

Where: www.luckyseat.com/shows/moulinrouge-newyork

Time: Entries will be accepted until 11 AM the day before the performance. Winners will be drawn at 12pm the day before the performance and will have until 4pm to purchase their tickets.

Payment method: Credit card

ID: Government-issued ID

Tickets Per Person: Limit 2

Seating Locations: Determined at the discretion of the box office. May be partial view and there is a chance pairs may be split up.

Number of tickets available: Subject to daily availability

Special Policies: Wins cannot be transferred to other performances or other people. The name on the account must match the name on your photo ID. Winners who require accessible seating should contact help@luckyseat.com for assistance.





OKLAHOMA! (Circle in the Square Theatre- 235 W. 50th Street, between Broadway and 8th ave.)

Digital Lottery

Price: $40

How: Submit online form on the day of desired performance

Where: oklahomabroadwaylottery.com

Time: Lottery opens at 12 am on the day of desired performances closes 9 AM day of performance for matinee performances and 2 PM for evening performances

Payment Method: Credit card

ID: Photo ID

Tickets Per Person: Limit 2

Number of Tickets Available: Determined at the discretion of the box office

Special Policies: Subject to daily availability. Winners will purchase their tickets online and pick up their tickets at the Circle in the Square Theatre box office.

Standing Room

Price: $40

How: On sale at the box office on a first-come, first-serve basis on the day of the performance when the show is sold out

Where: Circle in the Square Theatre box office

Time: 10 AM Monday–Saturday; noon Sunday

Payment Method: Cash and credit card

ID: Photo ID

Tickets Per Person: Limit 2

Seat Locations: Standing positions at the back of the orchestra

Number of Tickets Available: Determined at the discretion of the box office

Special Policies: Subject to availability and available only when the performance is sold out.





THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (Majestic Theatre - 247 W. 44th St. between 7th and 8th Aves.)

Digital Lottery

Price: $40

How: Submit online form at website on the day of desired performance

Where: PhantomBroadwayLottery.com

Time: Lottery opens at 7 am on the day of desired performances closes 9 AM day of performance for both matinee and evening performances

Payment Method: Credit card

ID: Photo ID

Tickets Per Person: Limit 2

Number of Tickets Available: Determined at the discretion of the box office

Special Policies: Subject to daily availability. Must register for Social Toaster via Facebook, Twitter, or LinkedIn to enter. Entries must be submitted on the day of the performance. Winners will be notified via email or text, depending on what is selected during the entry process. Winners must complete thier purchase by 11 AM for all performances. Tickets will be held at the box office until 30 minutes before curtain time. Seats may be parital view and pairs may be separated. See website for full details.

Standing Room

Price: $27

How: On sale when the box office opens on a first-come, first-serve basis only if the performance is sold out.

Where: Majestic Theatre box office

Time: 10 AM Monday–Saturday; noon Sunday

Payment Method: Credit card

ID: N/A

Tickets Per Person: Limit 2

Seat Locations: Determined at the discretion of the box office

Number of Tickets Available: 28

Special Policies: Subject to availability. Sold in advance or same day, if available.





SEA WALL/A LIFE (Hudson Theatre- 131-141 West 44th Street, between Broadway and 6th Avenue)

Digital Rush

Price: $35

How: Available through the TodayTix app

Where: todaytix.com

Time: 10 AM

Payment Method: Cash or credit card in app

ID: Valid photo ID

Tickets Per Person: Limit 2

Seat Locations: Determined at the discretion of the box office

Number of Tickets Available: Subject to availability.

General Rush

Price: $45

How: On sale when the box office opens on a first-come, first-served basis on the day of the performance

Where: Hudson Theatre box office

Time: 10 AM (12 PM on Sundays)

Payment Method: Cash or credit card

ID: N/A

Tickets Per Person: Limit 2

Seat Locations: Determined at the discretion of the box office

Number of Tickets Available: Subject to availability.





TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD (Sam S. Shubert Theatre - 225 West 44th Street, between 7th and 8th Aves.)

General Rush

Price: $49 (orchestra), $39 (balcony)

How: On sale when the box office opens on a first-come, first-served basis

Where: Sam S. Shubert Theatre box office

Time: 10 AM (12 PM on Sundays)

Payment Method: Cash or credit card

ID: N/A

Tickets Per Person: Limit 2

Seat Locations: Orchestra ($49) and Balcony ($39)

Number of Tickets Available: Determined at the discretion of the box office, maybe partial view. Subject to availability.

Standing Room

Price: $39

How: Available at the box office on the day of the performance if the performance is sold out

Where: Sam S. Shubert Theatre box office

Time: 10am Monday- Saturday, 12pm Sunday

Payment Method: Cash or credit card

ID: N/A

Tickets Per Person: Limit 2

Seat Locations: Standing room at back of the orchestra section

Special Policies: Subject to availability. Available only if the performance is sold out.

$10 Tickets for NYC Public Schools

Price: $10

How: Available to middle and high school student groups throughout the New York City Public School System.

Where: Interested educators can find details on how to request tickets here.

Special Policies: Available to student groups (minimum of 20, maximum of 100, with an effort to accommodate groups in excess of 100). Currently not accepting any more school requests, but see website for updates on any future availability.





TOOTSIE (Marquis Theatre - 1535 Broadway, between 46th and 45th Streets)

Digital Lottery

Price: $42

How: Submit online form

Where: lottery.broadwaydirect.com

Time: Lottery will be open at 7pm the day prior to the performance. Matinee lotteries will close at 9 am the day of the performance and evening lotteries will close at 2pm on the day of the performance.

Payment method: Credit card

ID: Valid Photo ID

Tickets Per Person: Limit 2

Seating Locations: Determined at the discretion of the box office

Number of tickets available: Subject to daily availability

Special Policies: Winners will be notified via email, and have 60 minutes to pay for tickets via credit card. Tickets are non-transferable. Tickets can be picked up 30 minutes prior to show

General Rush

Price: $42

How: On sale when the box office opens on a first-come, first-served basis

Where: Marquis Theatre box office

Time: 10 AM (12 PM on Sundays)

Payment Method: Cash or credit card

ID: N/A

Tickets Per Person: Limit 2

Seat Locations/Number of Tickets Available: Determined at the discretion of the box office





WAITRESS (Brooks Atkinson Theatre - 256 W. 47th St. between Broadway and 8th Ave.)

General Rush

Price: $40

How: On sale when the box office opens on a first-come, first-served basis

Where: Brooks Atkinson Theatre box office

Time: 10 AM (12 PM on Sundays)

Payment Method: Cash or credit card

ID: N/A

Tickets Per Person: Limit 2

Seat Locations/Number of Tickets Available: Determined at the discretion of the box office

Standing Room

Price: $32

How: Available on a first-come, first-serve basis when the show is sold out

Where: Brooks Atkinson box office

Time: Day-of performance, when box office has finished selling empty seats prior to curtain

Payment Method: Cash or credit card

ID: N/A

Tickets Per Person: Limit 2

Seat Locations: Standing room at back of the orchestra section





WICKED (Gershwin Theatre - 222 W. 51st St. between Broadway and 8th Ave.)

In-Person Lottery

Price: $30

How: Submit a written form into the bucket for an in-person drawing.

Where: Outside the main entrance at the Gershwin Theatre

Time: Lottery opens two-and-a-half hours before curtain time, closes two hours before curtain time

Payment Method: Cash only

ID: Photo ID

Tickets Per Person: Limit 2

Seating Locations: Orchestra

Number of Tickets Available: 26

Special Policies: Limit one entry per person per performance. Winners must be present at time of drawing.

Digital Lottery

Price: $49 for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday performances. $39 for all other performances.

How: Submit online form

Where: https://lottery.broadwaydirect.com/

Time: Lottery opens at 8:00pm the day prior and remains open until 10:00am (for matinees) and 2pm (for evenings) on the day of the performance when winners are drawn.

Payment method: Credit card

ID: Valid Photo ID

Tickets Per Person: Limit 2

Seating Locations: Determined at the discretion of the box office

Number of tickets available: Subject to daily availability

Special Policies: Winners will be notified by email shortly after each drawing and will have 60 minutes to pay for their tickets with a credit card online. Tickets can be picked up at the Gershwin theatre box office 30 minutes prior to show time. Photo ID is required for pickup, and seat locations awarded are subject to availability.



Student Tickets

Price: $69

How: Discounted tickets for students available in advance at select performances at certain times of the year.

Where: Gershwin Theatre box-office

Time: Available dates listed at wickedthemusical.com

Payment Method: Cash or Credit Card

ID: Valid student ID

Tickets Per Person: Limit 2

Seating Locations: Determined at the discretion of the box office

Number of Tickets Available: Subject to availability.

Special Policies: See website for details.