8 Broadway Dream Ballets Every Fan Should Know

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photo Features   8 Broadway Dream Ballets Every Fan Should Know
By Ruthie Fierberg
Nov 14, 2019
Buy Tickets to Oklahoma!
 
From Oklahoma! to West Side Story, do you know these famous choreographic moments?
Gabrielle Hamilton in <i>Oklahoma!</i>
Gabrielle Hamilton in Oklahoma! Little Fang Photo

Ever since Agnes de Mille’s original choreography for Oklahoma! debuted in 1943, the dream ballet has become a staple storytelling device of musical theatre. As happened with “Laurey Makes Up Her Mind,” better known as the Dream Ballet of the Rodgers and Hammerstein show, singing and dialogue halt as dance leads the narrative—but in a dream state.

Laurey’s dream ballet is an actual dream when she’s asleep, as her subconscious struggles with her decision between Curley and Judd as her companion to the Box Social. But routines like “Somewhere” from West Side Story, or the dream interlude in “Dance at the Gym,” occur in a sort of alternate reality—not a dream whilst asleep but a dream in the sense the time is suspended and location becomes hazy.

Here, we celebrate eight dream ballets every Broadway fan should know.

8 Broadway Dream Ballets Every Fan Should Know

8 Broadway Dream Ballets Every Fan Should Know

8 PHOTOS
Brigadoon_New_York_City_Center_Production_Photos_2017_HR
Brigadoon, "Ballet" Joan Marcus
Carousel_Broadway_Production_Photo_2018_CAROUSEL On Broadway.2.Photo by Julieta Cervantes_HR.jpg
Carousel, "Billy Goes on a Journey" Julieta Cervantes
Oklahoma_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Oklahoma!, "Laurey Makes Up Her Mind" Little Fang Photo
West Side Story_Lyric Opera of Chicago_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
West Side Story, The Dance at the Gym Todd Rosenberg
<i>Oh, Kay! </i>
Oh, Kay! Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
On_the_Town_Regent_Park_Production_Photo_2017_Ensemble. Photo Jane Hobson._HR.jpg
On the Town, "Subway Ride and Imaginary Coney Island" Jane Hobson
Matthew Murphy HR
An American in Paris , "An American in Paris" Matthew Murphy
Melanie Moore in<i> Fiddler on the Roof</i>
Fiddler on the Roof, "Chaveleh" Joan Marcus
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!