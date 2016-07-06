8 Ways to Actually Get Tickets to Hamilton

Tickets may be tough to come by, but getting one is not quite as impossible as it seems.

It’s the question anyone connected to Hamilton hears over and over and over: How can I get a ticket? The Richard Rodgers Theatre is regularly filled over official capacity and doesn’t show signs of slowing down. But don’t lose hope! Tickets are far from impossible to come by. Here are the ways you can get in the room where the phenomenon happens:

1. BUY TICKETS THROUGH THE BOX OFFICE – HEAR US OUT

If you’re willing to pay full price (or splurge), there are tickets available for purchase at the box office or online for upcoming performances. For online purchase, stick with official ticketing websites like Ticketmaster. (In fact, the official Hamilton site hosts a disclaimer that purchasing tickets from other sources “runs a high risk of receiving fraudulent tickets.”)

Before you sigh that it will take too long: You may not have to wait months to see the show. Official re-sale tickets are often available through Ticketmaster’s re-sale program for same-day performance—or in advance, but not too far off.

Those intending to purchase a ticket must go through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program, which works to cut down on scalpers and others who want to resell their tickets for astronomical prices. While ticket reselling is still legal for those who have purchased tickets as Verified Fans, ticketholders can still command a high price. The good news is that Hamilton’s premium tickets (located in the prime orchestra section) are still available for many performances.

2. ENTER THE LOTTERY – THE CHEAPEST WAY TO PLAY

The cheapest way to get a seat to the Broadway smash is through the Ham4Ham Digital Lottery. For seven of the eight shows each week, the lottery takes place digitally through Broadway Direct. Lottery participants can enter to win up to two tickets per entry. For details and official rules and lottery policies, visit the official website, click New York, and then click “Broadway Lottery” in the tickets section.

Watch Brian d’Arcy James, Andrew Rannells and Jonathan Groff perform The Schuyler Sisters at Ham4Ham:



3. TRY THE LOTTERY ENTRY SHORTCUT – SO YOU DON’T FORGET TO ENTER

For ultimate convenience in entering the digital lottery only, download the Ham Lottery app available from the iTunes store. The app, created by Lukas Thoms, notifies the user when the lottery opens, auto-fills the user’s information and sends a notification when the lottery is closed. It can also be used to enter the lottery for the Chicago sit-down production of Hamilton.

4. STAND IN THE CANCELLATION LINE – FOR FACE VALUE, SAME-DAY TIX

Sometimes, people with Hamilton tickets have to cancel. Sounds crazy, no? But these things do happen, and their tickets become available for purchase at the box office. There is a designated line outside the Richard Rodgers for hopeful ticket-buyers to wait. It is a first-come, first-serve system—and there is no guarantee that tickets will become available at all, or, if they do, how many. It’s a gamble, but could pay off. Tickets are sold at their original ticketed price.

5. MAKE A DONATION

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is one of the country’s leading industry-based non-profit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations, and one of the best-known charities in the theatre industry. You may have heard of BC/EFA during the big fall and spring fundraising seasons, when the casts of Broadway shows and national touring companies compete to see which show can raise the most money for the cause. Cast members collect donations in their signature red buckets and auction off signed Playbills, posters and more to raise money. The winning shows are crowned in the fall at the annual Red Bucket Follies and in the spring at the annual Easter Bonnet Competition.

BC/EFA runs a program called Care-Tix. Through the program, supporters can get great seats (often house seats) to Broadway, Off-Broadway and National Tour shows if they make a donation to the cause. There is no additional sign-up or registration required. Not only do you get to see the show and donate to a worthy cause, Care-Tix operates like any other high level concierge service with customer service reps providing tailored assistance.

Watch the cast of Hamilton perform at the 2016 Easter Bonnet:



6. TRY THE TDF RAFFLE – ONE MORE WAY TO PLAY

Theatre Development Fund (TDF) is a great resource for Broadway tickets at a discount for eligible members. When it comes to those hard-to-get Ham seats, TDF has not offered a discount to date; but, the grand prize of their spring raffle was a pair of house seats to the show. When the raffle comes around, usually seasonally, entrants are asked to make a $5 donation to enter for the chance to win. (There is another way to enter sans fee to comply with New York law.) Keep an eye on TDF and the potential for a raffle at tdf.org.

7. TRACK THE NEXT BLOCK OF TICKETS TO BUY FAR IN ADVANCE

To be alerted to the on-sale date for the next block of tickets, sign up for Hamilton’s ticket update via their website.

WATCH: Videos of the Chicago cast of Hamilton, including the actors playing Alexander Hamilton, Angelica Schuyler and more.

8. WAIT FOR IT TO COME TO A CITY NEAR YOU—FOR OUT-OF-TOWNERS

Tons of Hamilfans have flown to New York City to watch the magic. But productions of Hamilton are playing other cities, beginning with a sit-down run in Chicago. Check out tour dates here. The London production premiered December 6, 2017, at the Victoria Palace Theatre.