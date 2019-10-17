92Y Will Present Conversation With Hamilton Tony Winner Leslie Odom Jr.

By Andrew Gans
Oct 17, 2019
 
Budd Mishkin will lead the discussion.
Leslie Odom, Jr.

The 92nd Street Y will present a conversation with Grammy and Tony-winning actor, vocalist, songwriter, and author Leslie Odom, Jr. November 3 at 8 PM at the Manhattan venue.

Odom, Jr. will chat with broadcast journalist Budd Mishkin about his new projects—including Mr, his first album of original material, and his starring role in Harriet, a biopic about the life of Harriet Tubman with Cynthia Erivo and Janelle Monae—and will also offer behind-the-scenes stories from his stage and screen career.

Odom, Jr. is best known for his breakout role as Aaron Burr in the Tony-winning musical Hamilton. Odom’s self-titled debut album charted at No. 1 on the Billboard Jazz chart, and in winter 2017 he topped the charts again with the re-release of Simply Christmas. His acting career includes film and television roles in Murder on the Orient Express, Red Tails, and Smash. In 2018, he added author to his resume with the release of his book Failing Up: How to Rise Above, Do Better, and Never Stop Learning.

For more information click here.

Front: Kecia Lewis-Evans and Leslie Odom, Jr.
Back: Dennis Stowe and Bryce Ryness
(Front) Kecia Lewis-Evans and Leslie Odom, Jr. (Back) Dennis Stowe and Bryce Ryness in Leap of Faith Craig Schwartz
Jarrod Emick, Charlie Williams and Leslie Odom, Jr.
Jarrod Emick, Charlie Williams, and Leslie Odom, Jr. in Leap of Faith Craig Schwartz
Leslie Odom, Jr. and Kecia Lewis-Evans
Leslie Odom, Jr. and Kecia Lewis-Evans in Leap of Faith Craig Schwartz
Leslie Odom Jr. ("Sam Strickland") and Megan Hilty ("Ivy Lynn") in Season 2, Episode 8: "The Bells and Whistles"
Leslie Odom Jr. and Megan Hilty on Smash NBCUniversal
Leslie Odom Jr.
Leslie Odom Jr. on Smash NBCUniversal
Leslie Odom Jr. on Law & Order: SVU
Leslie Odom Jr. on Law & Order: SVU NBCUniversal
Matt Sax and Leslie Odom Jr.
Matt Sax and Leslie Odom Jr. in Venice Joan Marcus
Leslie Odom Jr. and Haaz Sleiman
Leslie Odom Jr. and Haaz Sleiman in Venice Joan Marcus
Leslie Odom Jr., Haaz Sleiman (center) and the cast
Leslie Odom Jr., Haaz Sleiman, and the cast in Venice Joan Marcus
Leslie Odom Jr., Lin-Manuel Miranda and Karen Olivo
Leslie Odom Jr., Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Karen Olivo in tick, tick… BOOM!
