92Y Will Present Conversation With Hamilton Tony Winner Leslie Odom Jr.

Budd Mishkin will lead the discussion.

The 92nd Street Y will present a conversation with Grammy and Tony-winning actor, vocalist, songwriter, and author Leslie Odom, Jr. November 3 at 8 PM at the Manhattan venue.

Odom, Jr. will chat with broadcast journalist Budd Mishkin about his new projects—including Mr, his first album of original material, and his starring role in Harriet, a biopic about the life of Harriet Tubman with Cynthia Erivo and Janelle Monae—and will also offer behind-the-scenes stories from his stage and screen career.

Odom, Jr. is best known for his breakout role as Aaron Burr in the Tony-winning musical Hamilton. Odom’s self-titled debut album charted at No. 1 on the Billboard Jazz chart, and in winter 2017 he topped the charts again with the re-release of Simply Christmas. His acting career includes film and television roles in Murder on the Orient Express, Red Tails, and Smash. In 2018, he added author to his resume with the release of his book Failing Up: How to Rise Above, Do Better, and Never Stop Learning.

For more information click here.


