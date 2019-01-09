A Final Fantasy Playbill: The Many Faces of Les Misérables

Look back at the incredible talent that has been a part of Les Misérables past and present.

By the time the current run comes to an end on September 4th, Les Misérables will have played 8,202 performances on Broadway since its 1987 debut. Those thousands of performances have featured so many incredible talents—each bringing their own special take on the iconic roles. Well, we dreamed a dream of a fantasy Playbill. So here it is, Mizzies, a look at some of the many unforgettable faces and voices that have inhabited the spirit and the songs of Les Misérables.

Watch below for your favorite Les Miz performers and get your ticket now to see the latest stars before the final Broadway performance September 4th.



