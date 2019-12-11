A First Look at Alice Ripley in Out of the Box Theatrics' Baby

Production Photos   A First Look at Alice Ripley in Out of the Box Theatrics' Baby
By Nathan Skethway
Dec 11, 2019
 
Richard Maltby, Jr. and David Shire’s 1983 musical is directed and choreographed by Ethan Paulini.
Alice Ripley Michael Kushner

The limited Manhattan run of Richard Maltby, Jr. and David Shire’s 1983 musical Baby, starring Tony winner Alice Ripley as Arlene, began performances December 6 at a loft in midtown Manhattan. The Out of the Box Theatrics production, directed and choreographed by Ethan Paulini, was recently extended through December 21 at 14 W. 45th St., Apt 4.

Ripley is joined by Liz Flemming (The Evolution of Mann), Robert Fowler (The Producers), Gabrielle McClinton (Pippin), Evan Ruggiero (Bastard Jones), and Christina Sajous (SpongeBob SquarePants), with Marisa Kirby, Sy Chounchaisit, Jorge Donoso, Cara Feuer, and Matthew Baulista.

With a book by Sybillie Pearson, music by Shire, and lyrics by Maltby, Jr., Baby follows three couples on a university campus dealing with the consequences of the universal experience of pregnancy and upcoming parenthood.

Earlier this season, Ripley returned to her role as Trish in the Out of the Box Theatrics production of The Pink Unicorn. She was also recently seen in the North Shore Music Theatre production of Sunset Boulevard.

Baby also has music direction by Cody Dry, production design by Rien Schlecht, lighting design by Frank Hartley, and stage management by Kara Procell and Cara Feuer. Tina Scariano serves as associate producer.

Flip through photos from the production below:

Robert Folwer and Alice Ripley Michael Kushner
Marissa Kirby Michael Kushner
Robert Folwer Michael Kushner
Sy Chounchaisit Michael Kushner
Liz Flemming, Christina Sajous, and Alice Ripley Michael Kushner
Alice Ripley and Robert Folwer Michael Kushner
Alice Ripley Michael Kushner
Alice Ripley Michael Kushner
Liz Flemming and Evan Ruggiero Michael Kushner
Gabrielle McClinton Michael Kushner
