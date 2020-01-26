A Look at All the Masked Men and Christines in Phantom on Broadway

The history-making musical celebrates its 32nd anniversary on Broadway January 26.

The Phantom of the Opera, the longest-running Broadway show in history, celebrates its 32nd anniversary January 26. Look back at the actors who have donned the famous mask over the years and those who have taken their turn as leading lady Christine Daae. Sixteen actors have been cast as the Phantom on Broadway, along with an additional five who have played limited engagements. Thirty-six actors have played Christine, including alternates. Flip through all of the Christine Daaes below:

