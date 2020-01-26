A Look at All the Masked Men and Christines in Phantom on Broadway

A Look at All the Masked Men and Christines in Phantom on Broadway
By Playbill Staff
Jan 26, 2020
The history-making musical celebrates its 32nd anniversary on Broadway January 26.
Phantom_of_the_Opera_Graphic_HR

The Phantom of the Opera, the longest-running Broadway show in history, celebrates its 32nd anniversary January 26. Look back at the actors who have donned the famous mask over the years and those who have taken their turn as leading lady Christine Daae.

Sixteen actors have been cast as the Phantom on Broadway, along with an additional five who have played limited engagements. Thirty-six actors have played Christine, including alternates.

Flip through all of the Christine Daaes below:

A Look at All of the Christines of Phantom of the Opera on Broadway

A Look at All of the Christines of Phantom of the Opera on Broadway

35 PHOTOS
The_Phantom_of_the_Opera_Broadway_Christine_Production_Photos_HR
Sarah Brightman Courtesy of the Phantom of the Opera
The_Phantom_of_the_Opera_Broadway_Christine_Production_Photos_HR
Patti Cohenour Courtesy of the Phantom of the Opera
The_Phantom_of_the_Opera_Broadway_Christine_Production_Photos_HR
Dale Kristien Courtesy of the Phantom of the Opera
The_Phantom_of_the_Opera_Broadway_Christine_Production_Photos_HR
Rebecca Luker Courtesy of the Phantom of the Opera
The_Phantom_of_the_Opera_Broadway_Christine_Production_Photos_HR
Katherine Buffaloe Courtesy of the Phantom of the Opera
The_Phantom_of_the_Opera_Broadway_Christine_Production_Photos_HR
Karen Culliver Courtesy of the Phantom of the Opera
The_Phantom_of_the_Opera_Broadway_Christine_Production_Photos_HR
Luann Aronson Courtesy of the Phantom of the Opera
The_Phantom_of_the_Opera_Broadway_Christine_Production_Photos_HR
Mary D'Arcy Courtesy of the Phantom of the Opera
The_Phantom_of_the_Opera_Broadway_Christine_Production_Photos_HR
Tracy Shayne Courtesy of the Phantom of the Opera
The_Phantom_of_the_Opera_Broadway_Christine_Production_Photos_HR
Laurie Gayle Stephenson Courtesy of the Phantom of the Opera
Flip through all of the Phantoms below:

See All the Masked Men of Broadway's Phantom of the Opera

See All the Masked Men of Broadway's Phantom of the Opera

21 PHOTOS
Michael Crawford in The Phantom of the Opera.
Michael Crawford Joan Marcus
Timothy Nolen
Timothy Nolen Joan Marcus
Cris Groenendaal
Cris Groenendaal Clive Barda
Phantom_Of_The_Opera_Broadway_Steve_Barton_HR
Steve Barton Joan Marcus
Phantom_Of_The_Opera_Broadway_HR
Kevin Gray Joan Marcus
Phantom_Of_The_Opera_Broadway_HR
Mark Jacoby Joan Marcus
Phantom_Of_The_Opera_Broadway_HR
Marcus Lovett Joan Marcus
Phantom_Of_The_Opera_Broadway_HR
Davis Gaines Joan Marcus
Phantom_Of_The_Opera_Broadway_HR
Thomas James O'Leary Joan Marcus
Phantom_of_the_Opera_Production_Photos_01_HR.jpg
Hugh Panaro Joan Marcus
